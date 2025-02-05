SolarWinds Unveils New Features in 2025 Partner Programme

SolarWinds, a provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, unveils the next phase of enhancements to the SolarWinds Partner Programme. These updates focus on three key areas - increasing partner profitability, partner capabilities and providing partners with the tools needed to elevate together.

At SolarWinds, we are dedicated to creating lasting value for partners through collaboration, shared growth and a unified vision," said Andre Cuenin, Chief Revenue Officer at SolarWinds. "This year's Partner Programme theme, 'Elevating Together,' aims to empower partners to adapt to emerging technologies and evolving customer demands, focusing on channel success, growth, profitability and exceptional customer satisfaction for a resilient and innovative future." said Andre Cuenin, Chief Revenue Officer at SolarWinds.

The statements from the company reads further - As we evolve the SolarWinds Partner Programme, we’ve looked at partner profitability as a key lever of growth. With that, we’ve expanded our partner purchase tiers through a new three-tier model with enhanced revenue segmentation and margin control to deliver even greater value and boost partner profitability in 2025. These changes will go into effect in the coming months.

Along with that, this year’s programme includes our popular growth incentives, which reward our partners for growth in our Observability (Self-Hosted and SaaS), Database and IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions.

SolarWinds Services Certification Programme (SCCP) is a new certification programme designed to certify services partners to sell and deliver SolarWinds Premium Support Add-On services to customers. To become a certified services partner, partners’ team must include a SolarWinds Certified Professional (SCP) and a SolarWinds Certified Instructor (SCI).

To round out this year’s evolution of the Partner Programme, SolarWinds enhanced its partner portal experience to provide users with innovative and powerful new tools and a better user experience. These updates will improve partner business planning, partner marketing automation tools, integrated Google Ads activation and updated lead-sharing capabilities, among other benefits.

SolarWinds launched its Partner Programme in 2022 and has updated the program annually since then based on employee and partner feedback to better support digital transformation and innovation efforts.

