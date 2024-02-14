Sonata Software Enhances Generative AI Adoption With AWS

Sonata Software has unveiled the seamless integration of Amazon Bedrock and associated services into its Harmoni.AI framework, marking a pivotal step in prioritizing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across businesses. This strategic move underscores Sonata's commitment to advancing AI capabilities and fostering innovation within enterprises. The incorporation of Amazon Bedrock enhances Harmoni.AI's robust framework, positioning Sonata Software as a frontrunner in driving AI-driven solutions for businesses, amplifying efficiency, and unlocking new possibilities in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Amazon Bedrock, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) fully managed service, grants access to Foundation Models (FMs) from top AI firms via an API, facilitating the creation and expansion of generative AI applications. This initiative reflects Sonata Software's dedication to delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions, aimed at accelerating customer adoption and pioneering distinctive use cases to propel businesses towards heightened productivity.

Sonata's Harmoni.AI, touted as Responsible-first AI for Enterprise scale, prioritizes trust, privacy, security, compliance, and ethical considerations. Supported by a Data Governance and Acceleration engine, it offers a selection of industry-leading LLMs and a consulting framework to facilitate seamless adoption and expedite time to market.

Sonata Software enhances its commitment to responsible-first AI solutions by leveraging Amazon Bedrock's effortless access to Foundation Models (FMs) and adaptable tools. With Amazon Bedrock, users can seamlessly experiment with and assess leading FMs for their specific use cases, privately customize them using techniques like fine-tuning and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), and develop agents capable of executing tasks with enterprise systems and data sources. As Amazon Bedrock operates serverless, users are relieved from managing infrastructure, enabling secure integration and deployment of generative AI capabilities into their applications using AWS services.

“At the heart of this collaboration is Sonata Harmoni.AI. It exemplifies Sonata's commitment to ethical AI practices, ensuring uncompromising trust, privacy, compliance, and security for enterprises and communities,” said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Partner Officer at Sonata Software. “By harmonizing the capabilities of Amazon Bedrock and Harmoni.AI, Sonata Software empowers developers to accelerate the creation of industry-specific applications while adhering to the highest ethical standards. This collaboration solidifies Sonata Software's position as an industry leader in generative AI and underscores our dedication to delivering responsible and innovative AI solutions.”

Sonata has effectively created six service delivery platforms, each tailored to specific industries, accompanied by acceleration BOTs and industry-specific use cases. Presently, the company is engaged in piloting activities with a diverse range of customers, placing special emphasis on sectors including Healthcare and Life Sciences, Consumer Products & Retail, Telecom, Media & Technology, as well as Banking and Financial Services.