Sonata Software to Open Delivery Centre in Poland for Global Clients

Sonata Software, a Modernisation Engineering company, has unveiled its strategic expansion agenda by announcing the establishment of a delivery center in Kraków, Poland. This move aims to cater to the burgeoning needs for business transformation, modernization, and cost optimization initiatives from European clients.

The nearshore center signifies Sonata's commitment to enhancing its presence in key markets and bolstering its service capabilities. This expansion aligns with the company's vision to provide comprehensive solutions to its global clientele. The Kraków center will serve as a vital hub for delivering innovative and efficient services, further solidifying Sonata Software's position as a leading player in the industry.

This initiative underscores Sonata's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of businesses and driving digital transformation across diverse sectors.

Poland, renowned for its abundant tech talent, favorable economic conditions, and top-notch IT infrastructure, stands out as an optimal destination for global enterprises in search of dependable and highly skilled software houses.

Sonata Software intends to make substantial investments in its delivery center in Poland, aiming to bolster its regional capabilities, provide added value to clients through proximity-based service delivery, and effectively tap into the European market. This strategic move underscores Sonata's commitment to leveraging Poland's strengths as a hub for technological innovation and talent, thereby strengthening its foothold in the region and enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of its clientele across Europe.

Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software said, "We are delighted to announce our delivery center in Poland, a significant step towards attracting the best modernization engineering talent from the region, as well as towards our client-centric approach and commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence. Sonata will continue to invest in the European region as we witness growth in transformation programs for our solutions and services. The Europe region will continue to be a significant growth driver in enabling us to achieve the $1.5B goal by FY'26.”

The inauguration of the delivery center in Kraków underscores Sonata's strategic commitment to the burgeoning realm of Generative AI. Sonata Software's Harmoni.AI – A Responsible-First AI has garnered considerable acclaim from prominent organizations worldwide.

Engineered to prioritize trust, privacy, security, compliance, and unwavering ethics, Harmoni.AI is supported by a robust Data Governance and Acceleration engine. It offers a selection of industry-leading LLMs and a consulting framework, facilitating efficient adoption and expedited time-to-market strategies.

This investment not only demonstrates Sonata's dedication to advancing in Generative AI but also emphasizes its proactive approach to meeting the evolving demands of clients while upholding the highest standards of responsibility and integrity.

Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software said, “There is a need in the European market to further grow the nearshore capabilities to bridge the gap between Onsite-Nearshore-Offshore and to further foster a cutting-edge technology ecosystem designed for the European market and clients. This delivery center of ours will amplify Sonata’s cutting-edge capabilities in Generative AI and Cybersecurity. We plan to invest in a Sonata Software-sponsored, university-led Generative AI and Cybersecurity program as well. With plans to expand our team by over 100 professionals this year, we are poised to strengthen our presence further in the region."