Sophos Introduces Updated XGS Series Desktop Firewalls for Security

Sophos has introduced nine new XGS Series desktop firewall appliances, designed to support midmarket businesses, small businesses, and branch offices of larger organizations. These new appliances feature an optimized architecture that provides double the performance of previous models while reducing energy consumption by 50%. Select models are fanless and suitable for noise-sensitive environments, and all models offer multiple high-speed connectivity options.
Updated Firewall Software for Enhanced Protection
Sophos has also released updated firewall software, delivering advanced security against cyberattacks with the capability to integrate third-party threat intelligence feeds. This feature enables organizations to meet specific regional or industry requirements by adding targeted information to enhance firewall defences. Additionally, the software improves network scalability and offers a smooth transition path for customers moving from legacy firewalls to the new Sophos XGS Series.
With the enhanced virtual FastPath acceleration capabilities, the updated Sophos Firewall software, combined with the streamlined architecture of the XGS appliances, achieves up to three times the IPsec VPN throughput compared to prior models. This performance boost provides greater efficiency for distributed networks and more robust options for securing network traffic across various organizational setups.
“The new Sophos XGS appliances and Sophos Firewall software launches are all about providing users with world-class ‘performance and protection’ at competitive pricing. We’re innovating and advancing how organizations should use firewall technology to defend against persistent, modern-day cyberattacks targeting the midmarket and smaller businesses,” said Dan Cole, senior vice president, of Network and Content Security at Sophos. “This includes designing our firewall software to now also leverage threat intelligence feeds from third-party sources, in addition to Sophos’ native threat intelligence, for faster, real-time response to a broader scope of suspicious activity. The support also gives defenders greater control over their risk profile.”
Sophos Firewall Software Update Expands Third-Party Threat Intelligence Integration and Performance Features
Third-Party Threat Intelligence Integration
The latest Sophos Firewall software now allows users to configure threat intelligence feeds from various sources, including paid and free feeds from security vendors, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), industry consortiums, Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs), and other threat intelligence platforms. These external data feeds complement Sophos’ own threat intelligence, gathered from Sophos X-Ops, which includes telemetry from SophosLabs, Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Together with Sophos Active Threat Response—a feature integrated into Sophos-managed endpoints and intelligence feeds—the firewall software can initiate synchronized responses to potential threats, automatically isolating suspicious activity and allowing security teams critical time to assess and respond.
Additional Enhancements to Sophos Firewall Software
The update introduces several other performance and management features, including:
Enhanced Performance and Scalability: The software enables triple the IPsec VPN throughput on new XGS Series desktop appliances, faster authentication for high-load environments, and improved resiliency for SD-RED tunnels, dynamic routes, and Active Directory interactions, supporting seamless operations for distributed enterprises.
Streamlined Management Tools: The update brings a refreshed user interface, support for Let’s Encrypt certificates, integrated Google Workspace authentication, and enhanced network object visibility for simpler firewall management.
Simplified Device Upgrades: A new configuration backup assistant, port mapping support, and free license overlap for Sophos XG firewall users allow flexible, smooth upgrades from previous hardware versions, ensuring continuity and ease of transition.
These updates further support security teams in efficiently managing and scaling their firewall operations across complex networks.
“This release of new desktop models as part of the Sophos XGS Series of hardware appliances sets a new high bar for performance and efficiency. The update enhances value at every price-point, with a three-fold increase in IPsec VPN throughput and up to two times better overall performance, all while cutting energy consumption in half,” said Christopher Rodriguez, research director for Security and Trust at IDC. “Combined with enhancements in protection, scalability and ease-of-use from their latest OS release, Sophos Firewall provides significant value to organizations of all sizes, without raising its prices.”
“Sophos makes firewall deployment, integration and management straightforward,” said Benjamin Schwarzbauer, team lead, Network and Security at Luithle + Luithle, a Sophos partner in Germany. “Its tight integration with the broader Sophos ecosystem allows us to efficiently manage security for our customers. The firewall’s comprehensive features not only strengthen security but also ensure reliable performance and regulatory compliance. This allows our customers to focus on their business.”
Read More:
5 Cybersecurity Challenges Critical for SMBs and MSMEs