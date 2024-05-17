Soroco partners with Apromore to Transform Process Optimization

Soroco and Apromore have entered into a strategic partnership. The collaboration is focused on enhancing business process visibility and operational performance. The partnership integrates Apromore’s process mining platform with Soroco’s Scout AI model.

This integration is designed to provide enterprises with insights into their business processes, drawing from both ERP system transactions and human-machine interaction data. The combined solution offers a range of process optimization tools, including discovery, recommendation, simulation, modeling, and continuous monitoring, without the need for coding.

The goal of the partnership is to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of business processes and support the identification and implementation of improvements.

"This partnership with Apromore – a company working in process mining and operational intelligence. The combination of Soroco's Scout AI model with Apromore's process mining capabilities aims to provide our joint customers with comprehensive insights into operational performance, enabling them to automate and improve processes, mitigate risks, and unlock value from their data,” said Samson David, CEO of Soroco.

“Soroco operates with innovative work graph technology that delivers productivity improvements for organizations worldwide,” said Marlon Dumas, Co-founder and CPO at Apromore. “Combining task and process intelligence empowers business users to investigate processes at an unprecedented level of detail, context, and scale from a macro-level to investigate business performance milestones and KPIs, as well as from a micro-level to investigate individual steps in employee or customer processes that require fixing or that are suitable for automation and improvement. This level of abstraction enables businesses to gain comprehensive insights into operational intelligence, rapidly discover new process enhancement opportunities, and simulate and test process modifications to ensure sustainable improvements. We look forward to joining forces with Soroco to help customers leverage operational intelligence to achieve business automation and digital transformation at scale.”

For the second year in a row, Apromore has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms Report. The Apromore platform is a process mining solution that facilitates the visualization and analysis of business processes.

It allows for the simulation of changes using a digital twin model to evaluate potential impacts and risks before actual implementation. Scout AI, which is protected by patents, creates a work graph that identifies and assesses the challenges faced by teams and their effects on business results.

