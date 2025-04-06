ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Launches AI-Ready Facility

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC India) has announced the launch of a new data centre campus in New Town, Kolkata, marking a significant expansion of digital infrastructure in Eastern India. Spanning 5.59 acres, the facility is designed to meet the evolving demands of AI computing through high-density rack configurations, advanced cooling solutions, and a modular, scalable architecture.

The project aligns with India’s broader digital growth agenda by enhancing access to sustainable and future-ready infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the New Facility

The facility has received the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design certification, validating its focus on delivering high-availability infrastructure with global reliability standards.

The campus is built to support up to 25 MW of IT load, enabling scalable growth for enterprises, hyperscalers, and emerging AI workloads.

Featuring an N+2C power design and a radial N+N configuration for main power feeders, the facility ensures power redundancy and consistent uptime.

Utilises TYPE-TESTED Compact Substations and Low Voltage Diesel Generators (LV DGs) to enhance energy efficiency and operational reliability.

Bimal Khandelwal, CEO of STT GDC India, said, "This expansion is a gateway to accelerating AI innovation in Eastern India. Our Kolkata campus is specifically designed to support the burgeoning AI ecosystem, from startups developing local language AI models to enterprises deploying large language models. The facility’s high-performance computing capabilities and low-latency connectivity will empower organisations to build and deploy AI solutions that drive digital transformation across sectors”.

STT GDC India's Kolkata Facility AI-Ready Infrastructure with Sustainable Design

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC India) has strengthened its AI-ready infrastructure portfolio with the operational launch of its latest data centre in New Town, Kolkata. The facility features concurrently maintainable infrastructure, ensuring zero Single Points of Failure (SPOF) to support mission-critical applications with high availability.

Key Infrastructure and Sustainability Features

Modular, Future-Ready Design

The campus adopts a modular architecture with built-in flexibility to support liquid cooling technologies, enabling seamless integration of next-generation high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Low-PUE Cooling with Water Conservation

The facility is engineered for low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and integrates sustainable cooling practices, including closed-loop cooling systems, rainwater harvesting and greywater reuse.

Use of Low-GWP Refrigerants

The data centre employs low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants, aligning with STT GDC India’s goal to reduce environmental impact.

Launched in March 2025, the Kolkata facility increases STT GDC India's presence to 30 data centres across 10 cities, with a total IT load capacity of 400 MW. Its location in New Town’s Silicon Valley strengthens its role as a key regional hub for AI development and digital innovation.

This facility is positioned to support a wide range of AI-driven initiatives, including natural language processing in regional languages and computer vision for industrial and healthcare applications.





