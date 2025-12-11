Supercomputing India 2025 opens with national deep-tech focus

The inaugural ceremony of the first edition of Supercomputing India 2025 (SCI 2025) took place on 9 December 2025 at the Manipal Institute of Technology, Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The event was attended by leaders from government, industry and academia, marking the start of a week-long programme centred on high-performance computing, AI and quantum technologies.

Dr S D Sudarsan, Executive Director, C-DAC Bangalore, opened the ceremony by welcoming the dignitaries. Shri E. Magesh, Director General, C-DAC, provided an overview of the conference. The inaugural address was delivered by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology. He highlighted the need for India to move from a service nation to a product nation, supported by advancements in emerging technologies including quantum and AI.

Shri Jitin Prasada, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, described several mission-mode programmes initiated by the government as part of the shift towards product-led growth. Other leaders on the dais included Mr Sanjay Bahal, DG CERT-In; Mr Brajendra Navnit, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu; Dr K D Nayak, Ex Chairman DRDO; Mr Puneet Agarwal, CEO, VVDN; Mr Thomas Zacharia, SVP, AMD; and Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro VC MAHE. Dr Hemant Darbari, Mission Director, NSM, delivered the vote of thanks.

The opening session set the tone for what organisers describe as a defining moment in India’s high-performance computing landscape.

A platform for national deep-tech collaboration

SCI 2025, held under the theme “HPC, AI and Quantum Computing”, is organised by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing under the National Supercomputing Mission. The conference brings together India’s scientific and research community to outline a roadmap for strengthening the country’s HPC ecosystem across academia, industry, defence, space, healthcare and other strategic domains.

Over its five-day schedule, SCI 2025 will host one of India’s largest gatherings focused on high-performance computing and emerging deep-tech disciplines. The programme includes a technical conference in collaboration with IEEE and a TechExpo featuring more than 175 exhibitors. These include multinational corporations, startups, SMEs and research institutions.

Organisers expect more than 5,000 delegates from India and other countries, representing scientific leaders, policymakers and technology decision-makers.

Global and Indian partners strengthen participation

The inaugural edition has drawn broad participation from international and domestic technology companies. Global partners include Intel, AMD, Arm, Dell, HPE, Applied Materials, AWS and ASRock Rack. India’s growing advanced computing ecosystem is represented by VVDN, Kaynes, Velankani, MosChip, HCLTech, L&T Vyoma, MiPhi, Aheesa, Prolim and Bharat Electronics Limited.

The collective participation signals India’s emergence as a trusted hub for high-performance computing and deep-tech development.

Leaders outline the direction of HPC, AI and quantum

SCI 2025 features a wide range of speakers from research, academia and industry who are set to shape the ongoing conversation around HPC, AI and quantum computing. The speaker list includes Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, NAAC; Ms Ratnaprabha, MD and Head of Innovation for India and Asia-Pacific, Morgan Stanley; Dr Thomas Zacharia, Senior Vice President, AMD; and Subramani Kengeri, Corporate Vice President and GM, Applied Materials, USA.

Other speakers include Mike Piech, Vice President, Business Development, Rigetti Computing; Ken Toyoda, Director, Fujitsu Research of India Pvt Ltd; Cullen Bash, Vice President and Deputy Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Dr Hiroshi Horii, Senior Manager of Quantum-Centric Supercomputing, IBM Quantum Japan; and Rossen Apostolov, Director, Swedish AI Innovation Factory and Project Director, GANANA. Dr Peter Hofstee, Distinguished Research Staff Member, IBM, also joins the lineup, along with experts from R&D institutions and universities.

Expo highlights next-generation compute and security

The TechExpo showcases developments in compute architectures, AI accelerators, quantum-hybrid systems, chip-design innovations, high-speed interconnects and security frameworks. Several focused sessions form part of the agenda, including Women in Technology (HPC, AI, Quantum), Birds of a Feather discussions, and a Doctoral Symposium for early researchers.

The Chip Design Conclave offers a platform for semiconductor innovators to discuss progress in indigenous compute systems. The PARAM Shavak User Meet gives academic and research practitioners an opportunity to share deployment experiences and strengthen adoption of India’s home-grown supercomputing platforms.

Collaboration opportunities expand India’s technology footprint

SCI 2025 also serves as a forum for international cooperation, hosting global research labs, vendors, academic institutions and HPC communities. The discussions support cross-border partnerships, technology transfer, joint R&D and investment opportunities, enhancing India’s position in the global deep-tech ecosystem.