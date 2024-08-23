SUSE Announces Key Updates to Drive Innovation and Expansion in India

SUSE, a global provider of open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, has announced several strategic updates to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and expand its market presence in India. These developments are part of SUSE's broader commitment to advancing IT capabilities and creating opportunities for partners and customers in the region, particularly in the evolving AI landscape. As part of this initiative, SUSE plans to add product development, technical experts, and go-to-market roles to its team of over 100 to support business growth and customer success.
Launch of SUSE AI: Secure and Open Generative AI Platform
SUSE has introduced a new platform, SUSE AI, designed to provide a secure, open, and enterprise-grade generative AI solution for global enterprises. This platform aims to help organizations move from AI strategy to implementation by offering flexible deployment options for private generative AI solutions, with support for various large language models (LLMs) either on-premises or in the cloud. This launch aligns with EY's projection that generative AI adoption could add between $359 billion and $438 billion to India's GDP by 2030.
Comprehensive AI Solutions for Data Oversight
The SUSE AI platform, expected to launch later in 2024, will include a modular and vendor-agnostic generative AI solution. It will integrate with SUSE’s open-source technologies, such as SUSE Linux, Rancher Prime Kubernetes management, and NeuVector Prime security offerings. This solution aims to help enterprises manage data securely and privately, reduce regulatory compliance risks, and strengthen overall security. By offering comprehensive oversight of mission-critical data, SUSE AI enables enterprises to harness the potential of generative AI while addressing the associated challenges.
SUSE’s AI Strategy and Roadmap
SUSE's AI strategy is rooted in open-source principles, focusing on security and customer choice. SUSE AI will incorporate a responsible AI framework, allowing enterprises to choose models and tools that best meet their needs while ensuring privacy and security. SUSE aims to enhance productivity, innovation, and scalability by prioritizing human-centred AI, ensuring that AI complements human talent and aligns with business objectives. The company’s AI roadmap is focused on delivering enterprise-ready AI solutions that emphasize data protection and customer control.
Acquisition of StackState to Strengthen Cloud-Native Observability
SUSE has also acquired StackState, a full-stack observability platform, to enhance its cloud-native observability capabilities. StackState’s technology will be integrated into SUSE’s Rancher Prime container management service, providing improved visibility and control for IT teams. This acquisition is expected to accelerate operational efficiency by enabling faster issue resolution within containerized cloud environments.
Josep Garcia, General Manager for Asia Pacific, SUSE, commented “India’s public cloud services market, inclusive of software-as-a-service solutions, is estimated to total US$24.2bn by 2028, representing a 3x increase in four years. This represents opportunity, and also challenges, as India’s enterprises look to accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies and the associated benefits that they offer: in digital transformation, cloud-native development, edge computing, and AI technologies. With that in mind, SUSE looks to provide a secure, open and flexible platform for the region’s businesses to modernise their IT infrastructure, optimise their application delivery and harness the power of technological updates for their customers. We look forward to being their trusted partner in this continued success.”
Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Country Manager for India, SUSE, said, “India is one of the deepest benches of talent for open source developers in the world, and SUSE is excited to participate as a connector between downstream and upstream communities while maintaining openness of choice in the marketplace. We are also enthusiastic about the new advancements across our Linux, cloud-native, and edge portfolios. SUSE looks to drive continuous iterations of these technologies, powered by open models of community-led and collaborative development, to empower organisations to unlock the full potential of open source. Our enhanced offerings, and now with the introduction of gen AI, are designed to accelerate time-to-value and reduce operational costs. In doing so, we can help organisations optimise their digital transformation strategies and stay ahead in a highly dynamic market.”