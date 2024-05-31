Swiss Pac India Enhances Printing with HP Indigo 25K

Swiss Pac India has recently integrated the HP Indigo 25K Digital Press into its operations in Gujarat. This installation allows Swiss Pac to meet the demands of the market, particularly catering to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The HP Indigo 25K enables Swiss Pac to deliver packaging solutions across various sectors, including coffee and tea pouches, beauty product packaging, pet food packs, and health food bags.

Prashant Vachhani, Managing Director of Swiss Pac, stated that the company has consistently prioritized innovation, from offering India's largest stock range of ready-made pouches to now adding the HP Indigo 25K Digital Press. This investment is aimed at providing small to medium-sized artisanal businesses with highly customized packaging solutions. Vachhani emphasized that the goal is to empower these businesses with the tools needed to compete in today's market.

A Appadurai, Country Manager for HP Indigo & PageWide Web Press at HP India, expressed pride in partnering with Swiss Pac on this technology. Appadurai noted that the HP Indigo 25K at Swiss Pac will benefit brand owners in India by eliminating minimum order quantities, reducing turnaround times, and producing packaging with a lower carbon footprint. This development is expected to significantly impact the flexible packaging industry.

The HP Indigo 25K Digital Press is designed for shorter print runs and faster time-to-market. This digital press enables Swiss Pac to offer personalized experiences to its customers. With increased efficiency and the capability to handle larger label runs, the HP 25K allows small and medium-sized businesses to compete with larger industry players.

The HP Indigo 25K digital press uses HP Indigo LEP and One-Shot Color Technologies and has gravure-matching colors. Patented Indigo Spot Master technology, helps brands with color registration in minutes and maintains consistent color output. Allowing Swiss Pac to match up to 97% of PANTONE colors and provide packaging solutions.

