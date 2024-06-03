Synology and MSI Equip Indian Students with Advanced Tech Solutions

Synology, a data management and protection provider, and Micro-Star International (MSI), known for laptops, have completed their collaboration to provide India's students with reliable private cloud solutions and advanced AI laptop technology.

Advertisment

The partnership included campus events at St. Francis College For Women in Hyderabad and Pearl Academy in Mumbai, offering students hands-on experience and practical knowledge to foster innovation in the IT community.

The initiative addressed the growing need for secure and scalable data storage among young professionals and students. By combining Synology's private cloud solutions with MSI's powerful laptops, students accessed a comprehensive ecosystem to support their academic work and prepare for real-world challenges in the digital age.

"With the success of our collaboration with MSI in bringing private cloud solutions to universities across India," said Russell Chen, Country Manager of the SAARC region at Synology. "The positive feedback and engagement from students reaffirm the value of empowering the next generation of IT professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed."

Advertisment

As part of their collaboration, Synology and MSI organized interactive workshops and hands-on demonstrations at universities. These sessions provided students with insights into private cloud deployment, data security best practices, and the advantages of using high-performance AI laptops for academic and professional purposes.

"We are thrilled with the impact of our partnership with Synology on educational initiatives in India," said Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI. "The enthusiasm and eagerness of students to learn and explore new technologies underscore the importance of providing them with the resources they need to face today's AI-driven challenges."

Synology has introduced BeeStation, its latest personal backup solution designed for easy setup via mobile phones, making it suitable for students and general users without an IT background. BeeStation offers a cost-effective alternative to expensive public cloud services, providing seamless data backup and management capabilities.

Advertisment

Although the campus events have concluded, Synology and MSI remain dedicated to supporting educational initiatives and fostering innovation within India's IT community. The success of this partnership underscores the potential for future collaborations aimed at nurturing talent, driving positive change, and shaping the future of technology in India.

Read more from Bharti Trehan here..

Read IT products here..