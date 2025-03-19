Synology and Toshiba Strengthen Strategic Partnership with MOU

Synology and Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation (Toshiba) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to solidify their long-term strategic partnership.

The two companies have strengthened their strategic collaboration over the past several years, driving market expansion and advancing technological initiatives to enhance system stability and performance in enterprise storage environments. Through this MOU, both parties reaffirm their commitment to long-term cooperation and establish a structured framework for intellectual property management.

Atsushi Toyama, General Manager of Toshiba’s Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division, stated, "Synology is one of Toshiba's most significant and long-standing partners in the Asia-Pacific region. This collaboration enables us to leverage our combined expertise to create greater value for our customers."

Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology, commented, "Toshiba has been a key strategic partner of Synology for years. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and delivering even more advanced storage and data management solutions that exceed our customers' expectations."

The MOU took effect on 18th of March 2025.

Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management and network infrastructure.

