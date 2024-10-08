Synology Diwali Offers via Channel Partners for NAS Devices and HDDs

Managing and backing up data from smartphones and digital cameras has become increasingly challenging as digital content grows in volume. Many users rely on external hard drives, which can be vulnerable to viruses and malware, while online file-sharing platforms often pose issues of inconvenience and frustration. Moreover, the threat of ransomware continues to loom, risking permanent data loss.

For users seeking an alternative to traditional cloud storage, Network Attached Storage (NAS) solutions, such as those offered by Synology, present a private cloud option. NAS devices allow users to store and manage data securely while retaining full ownership of their files. Synology's NAS systems come with built-in applications for data protection, productivity, and multimedia management, providing a comprehensive solution for personal and professional use.

To coincide with the Diwali festival, Synology has announced discounts on several of its popular NAS devices and hard drives, offering up to 20% off from October 7th to November 3rd which can be availed via its channel partners.

Synology NAS: A Private Cloud Storage Solution

DS923+ NAS: This model is designed for power users and creative studios. With support for 70TB expandable storage, 10GbE connectivity, and M.2 SSD storage pools, the DS923+ is designed to handle demanding tasks.

Specifications:

- CPU: AMD Ryzen R1600

- Memory: 4GB DDR4 ECC (expandable to 32GB)

- Drive Bays: 4, expandable to 9 with an expansion unit

- Maximum Storage: 160TB

- Warranty: 3 years (extendable to 5 years)

DS224+ NAS: Targeted at-home users and small businesses, this NAS offers up to 30TB of storage and supports multitasking for building a home multimedia hub.

Specifications:

- CPU: Intel Celeron J4125

- Memory: 2GB DDR4 (expandable to 6GB)

- Drive Bays: 2

- Maximum Storage: 30TB

- Warranty: 2 years (extendable to 4 years)

Synology Plus Series SATA HDDs: These high-performance hard drives are designed for continuous operation and are available in capacities ranging from 2TB to 16TB. They are ideal for tasks such as file sharing, media management, and backup.

Specifications:

- Performance: 5,400 to 7,200 rpm

- Data Transfer Speed: 180MB/s to 281MB/s

- Warranty: 3 years

With the festive season around the corner, Synology is trying to tap the market and increase its customer base further, with its latest offers via its channel partners.