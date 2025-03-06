Synology Highlights Next-Gen Data Protection for South Asia Enterprises

Targeting the enterprise data protection market, Synology unveiled its new ActiveProtect Appliance series, designed for fast deployment and efficient data protection. With World Backup Day approaching, Synology underscores the critical need for mid-sized to large enterprises to safeguard against data loss, breaches, and ransomware.

Key Highlights of the ActiveProtect Appliances –

Enhanced Ransomware Protection Advanced security protocols and secure data with immutability and isolate data with air-gapped backups to ensure robust data integrity and access control.

Unified Management Interface Single user interface mechanism enables effortless monitoring and control with scalable cluster architecture simplifies management for 150,000 devices and optimizes data visibility.

Simplified Enterprise-Grade Protection at a Lower Cost Compared to traditional backup solutions, the implementation cost of this solution averages only 20%. With its software-hardware integrated design, installation, maintenance, and support require significantly less time, making enterprise-grade data protection more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

“Data is the foundation of every company, and building a cyber-resilient environment is crucial today,” said Russell Chen, Synology’s Country Manager of the SAARC Region. “The demand for a scalable, secure, and user-friendly data protection solution has never been greater, and ActiveProtect is positioned to meet that need in the SAARC region. We look forward to seeing how it empowers enterprises to secure their most valuable assets with greater ease.”

