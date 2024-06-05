Synology Launches ActiveProtect for Scalable Data Protection

Synology announced new ActiveProtect appliances, a data protection lineup that combines centralized management with a scalable architecture for efficient use.

“The launch of ActiveProtect reflects Synology’s unceasing is for our users with the tools to manage their most valuable asset—data,” said Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology. “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding their data. With the new ActiveProtect offering, we aim to empower organizations of all sizes to address cybersecurity challenges head-on.”

ActiveProtect centralizes data protection policies, tasks, and appliances across an organization, providing a unified management and control plane. It covers endpoints, servers, hypervisors, storage systems, databases, and Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace services, reducing IT blind spots and the need for multiple data protection solutions.

"Organizations are tasked with maintaining overly complex and costly data protection strategies, and we aim to solve all the challenges at once with ActiveProtect," stated Jia-Yu Liu, Executive Vice President at Synology. "ActiveProtect is the culmination of extensive research, development, and experience working with our customers. We are confident in delivering a solution that will exceed modern businesses’ expectations."

Management and Deployment

IT teams can deploy ActiveProtect appliances and create comprehensive data protection plans using global policies via a centralized console. Reportedly, The system supports immutability and air-gapping policies and performs recovery procedures, designed to be intuitive and reduce operational overhead.

Scalable for Organizations

ActiveProtect appliances can operate in standalone or cluster-managed modes. Storage capacity can be tiered with Synology NAS/SAN storage solutions, C2 Object Storage, and other ActiveProtect appliances in the cluster. Existing Synology Active Backup for Business deployments can be managed from the unified interface, providing flexible deployment options.

Backups and Replication

ActiveProtect appliances use incremental backups with source-side, global, and cross-site deduplication for backups and replication with minimal bandwidth usage. ActiveProtect backups with a typical deduplication ratio of over 2:1, reportedly, reducing operating costs.

