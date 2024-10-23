Synology Unveils Enterprise-Level Application Blueprint in India

Synology, an NAS brand, has announced the launch of its enterprise-level application blueprint in India. The company reported a sixfold increase in business sector revenue in the Indian market, with total revenue growth of 350% since 2021.

New Product Announcements

As part of its ongoing expansion, Synology introduced several software updates and new products. These include the all-in-one backup solution, ActiveProtect appliances, a scale-out storage solution, and advanced surveillance systems, aimed at enhancing enterprise-level capabilities.

Michael Chang, Synology’s APAC Sales Head, stated: "Driven by the demand of technology trends, such as AI, IoT, digital transformation, and so on, Synology has performed exceptionally well in the Indian enterprise market, especially in sectors like government, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. Moving forward, we will continue to dedicate ourselves to meeting the modern storage needs of growing enterprises."

Synology showcased its latest innovations in data protection, storage, and surveillance, emphasizing solutions designed to address the growing demands of modern enterprises. The ActiveProtect series simplifies deployment and sizing challenges with a streamlined interface, enabling protection for up to 2,500 multi-server environments across multiple sites, while offering data immutability and retention policies to ensure business continuity in the event of ransomware attacks. Russell Chen, Country Manager of the SAARC Region at Synology, stated, "The ActiveProtect series is highly suited for the Indian market, with its focus on data recovery and immutability, making it a reliable tool for IT to ensure data security. Additionally, we assure the multi-site friendly system will align well with India's business structure."

For high-capacity, non-disruptive data management, the developing Scale-out Solution delivers scale-out storage, supporting both file and object storage and performance growth when adding additional storage servers. To meet the diverse needs of today's smart surveillance, Synology also introduced its C2 Surveillance Station(regional restricted), a cloud-based video surveillance solution with edge AI and multi-layer encryption, providing secure and efficient monitoring for environments without local recording servers. Synology also updated its productivity tool, Office Suite, including the integration of GenAI features designed to enhance collaboration and streamline workflows.

Joanne Weng, Director of the International Business Department of Synology, emphasized "Synology remains committed to empowering IT, the essential foundation of business, by delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry, just as we have done since the very beginning."