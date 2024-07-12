Sysdig Expands Real-Time Cloud Security SaaS Platform

Sysdig, a provider of real-time cloud security, announced the expansion of its cloud-native security platform with a new SaaS region in India. This expansion responds to growing customer demand and the region's rapidly expanding cloud economy.

Advertisment

Several prominent customers, including government agencies and major banks, rely on Sysdig for end-to-end cloud security. The new public cloud SaaS region in a localized AWS data center supports India’s companies in secure cloud development. This SaaS region joins Sysdig's six others globally and includes in-region customer support and partnerships with major consulting firms and resellers in India.

India's public cloud services market reached $3.8 billion in the first half of 2023 and is expected to exceed $17 billion in cloud spending over the next three years. More than 84% of large organizations in India use SaaS applications, and 53% of enterprises have increased their adoption of cloud-native services like containers and Kubernetes in the last two years. The country's cloud adoption will create 14 million new jobs by 2026.

The transition to the cloud offers Indian organizations greater speed and automation for application development and delivery, but also exposes them to faster attacks. While prevention is necessary, real-time cloud detection and response have become mandatory.

Advertisment

Sysdig uses runtime insights to enable security teams to make informed decisions across the software development lifecycle. Key features include:

Stopping attacks in real-time: Sysdig detects and alerts on threats within the cloud fabric within two seconds, stopping attacks instantly. Using open-source Falco, Sysdig detects changes across environments.

Gaining visibility across cloud-native environments: Sysdig aligns visibility across cloud services, including containers, Kubernetes, cloud logs, Linux and Windows servers, and serverless functions, removing bottlenecks caused by legacy security tools.

Advertisment

Focusing on critical threats: Sysdig helps enterprises prioritize fixes for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, permissions, and runtime threats. By uncovering hidden risks and attack paths, security teams can focus on the most significant threats and filter out 95% of the noise.

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Advertisment

Read more about cloud Security..

Read IT Product News Here..