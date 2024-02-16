T-Hub and Hexagon Choses 12 Startups for LAB32 Cohort

T-Hub, India's startup incubator, unveils its latest LAB32 cohort in partnership with Hexagon, a global provider of digital solutions. This 100-day program highlights innovation in Digital Twin, Real-Time Language Translation, and Predictive Maintenance through AI models. Aspiring entrepreneurs will receive unparalleled support and guidance, fostering groundbreaking developments in these pivotal areas.

The collaboration between T-Hub and Hexagon signals a concerted effort to drive forward-thinking solutions and nurture emerging talent within the startup ecosystem. LAB32 remains a cornerstone initiative, propelling India's entrepreneurial landscape towards greater technological advancement and global recognition.

Under the mentorship of T-Hub and with support from Hexagon, chosen startups will benefit from guidance in Go-to-Market (GTM) strategies, supplemented by invaluable assistance from strategic partners. Additionally, participants gain access to T-Hub's forthcoming initiatives and the opportunity for market exposure during Market Access Day.

Moreover, three startups within the cohort have the prospect of partnering with Hexagon for Go-to-Market endeavors, unlocking transformative avenues for growth and expansion. This collaborative effort underscores a commitment to empowering startups with the resources and opportunities necessary for success in the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship and innovation.

After a thorough evaluation process, 12 startups were chosen from a pool of more than 230 applications. These startups underwent rigorous assessments, presenting their product pitches from both technical and business angles across multiple rounds of evaluation.

The selected startups, namely Deeploop, Gudlyf Mobility, LIVNSENSE, SwitchOn, CRION Technologies, AIOTEL, Eugenie.ai, Xeeed.io, Indika AI, Atomstate, GenZ Technologies, and Vitra.ai, demonstrated exceptional promise and innovation. Their selection reflects their ability to meet the stringent criteria and underscores their potential to make significant contributions to the entrepreneurial landscape and beyond.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO, of T-Hub said, “At T-Hub, we are deeply committed to fostering innovation and empowering startups to thrive in the competitive landscape. The launch of LAB32 in collaboration with Hexagon underscores our dedication to providing startups with unparalleled opportunities for growth and success. Through our robust innovation ecosystem, we aim to equip startups at the MVP stage with the essential tools and resources they need to achieve Product-Market Fit and excel in their Go-to-Market strategies.”

Paolo Guglielmini, President and CEO, of Hexagon, commented “I, along with our team here at Hexagon’s R&D Center in India, am thrilled to join incredible entrepreneurs who are shaping the future through their impactful innovations and ideas. As the leading reality technology company, we are helping customers around the world transform data into real-world impact. It’s the work of incredibly agile start-ups who help us uncover new ways to apply human ingenuity with advanced technology to empower industries and solve the world’s biggest challenges.”

Navaneet Mishra, Senior Vice President, Hexagon’s R&D Centre India, “We deeply believe in the power of combining internal and external innovations We look forward to working closely with these start-ups, mentoring and enabling them to develop and scale solutions with Hexagon’s cutting-edge platforms and technologies. We are also excited to learn from these outstanding teams as they help us bring new solutions to our global customers.”

LAB32 has established itself as India's premier Market Readiness Program, guiding startups from MVP-ready to market-ready stages. This cohort marks a significant milestone for T-Hub's LAB32 program, having supported 300 startups, and securing over $410 million in funding to date. With the invaluable contribution of over 50 mentors, LAB32 stands out as the preferred program for MVP-stage startups aiming for Product-Market Fit and effective GTM strategies. Its track record underscores its pivotal role in shaping the startup ecosystem, facilitating growth, and fostering innovation across diverse sectors.