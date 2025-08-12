TAIT TechConnect 2025 blends technology and innovation in Goa

The much-anticipated TAIT TechConnect 2025, presented by Savex Technologies, concluded on a high note at the Radisson, Candolim, Goa, bringing together industry leaders, technology innovators and TAIT members for two days of learning, collaboration and celebration.

Against the serene backdrop of Goa’s beaches, the event combined technology-focused sessions with moments of leisure, offering members and their families a unique experience.

TAIT TechConnect 2025 portrays teamwork at the forefront

The event commenced with a warm welcome, followed by a vibrant opening ceremony. TAIT President Rushabh Shah set the tone, emphasising the organisation’s vision of delivering high-quality content in an interactive and relaxed environment. Introducing his team with a signature-style entry, Shah highlighted their contributions to the event’s success.

Champak Gurjar oversaw venue selection and related arrangements, while Parag Shah and Viren Bavishi ensured seamless room allocation for over 200 guests. Hiren Sheth contributed to the execution and entertainment planning. Logistics, managed by Swetal Dani, Sameer Mehta and Vijay Goel, ensured smooth travel and coordination. Vikram Mehta, Magan Gaglani, Bhavesh Ruparel and Jitesh Mehta played key roles in guest relations.

Innovation takes centre stage

Members attended keynote sessions, sponsor presentations and a panel discussion on the theme, Innovation – How essential is it for business growth. Moderated by Shah, the panel featured Salim Khan of NComputing, Zakir Rangwala of BD Soft, Dilesh Acharya of D-Link, Himanshu Gaglani of J5create, Yogesh Shah of Mahavir Syspower and Dhiren Pandya of Belkin.

The panellists shared insights on innovation’s role in business roadmaps, alongside contributions from members including Devendra Saraf of BD Soft, Ajay Parekh of Shreemat, Vimlesh Avlani of Graftronics, Vijay Goel of Miracle, Ravinder Singh of Infosol, Mitesh from Solutions Infinite, Devang Thakore of Hallmark and Biren Shah of Acma.

The evening concluded with a Hawaiian-themed poolside gathering, featuring live entertainment, music and a range of culinary offerings.

Technical sessions and product showcases

Day two was marked by technical sessions and demonstrations. Savex Technologies showcased its extensive IT distribution portfolio, while Bitdefender, the security partner, presented on advanced cybersecurity solutions. D-Link, the Networking Partner, unveiled its latest innovations, and j5create and Belkin showcased connectivity and productivity solutions.

NComputing, Wacom and Schneider Electric impressed attendees with hands-on product demonstrations and case studies. The event was supported by Mangal Compusolution Limited and Slone Infosystems Limited, adding further value.

Participants engaged with technology experts, explored collaboration opportunities and visited product display zones. TAIT directors also welcomed office bearers and the Past President of the Goa Computer Association – Computer Dealers Forum of Goa (CDFG), who praised the flawless execution and invited TAIT members to explore Goa’s business prospects.

A balanced blend

Beyond business sessions, families enjoyed Goa’s attractions, beach activities and children’s games, fostering stronger connections within the community.

In his closing address, Shah expressed gratitude to sponsors, partners, members and families, reaffirming TAIT’s commitment to empowering its community through technology and collaboration.

The event ended on a note of inspiration, unity and anticipation for future gatherings.