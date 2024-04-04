Targus Technologies 16th Annual Sales Meet: Awards & Recognition

Targus Technologies convened its 16th Annual Sales Meet at Karnal's Noor Mahal Palace, gathering over 100 sales-related employees for an enriching experience spanning multiple days. The event served as a platform for collaboration, idea exchange, and strategic planning. Amidst the ornate setting, participants engaged in productive discussions, workshops, and networking sessions aimed at enhancing sales effectiveness and driving business growth.

With a focus on innovation and excellence, attendees explored new market trends, customer insights, and sales strategies. The event underscored Targus Technologies' commitment to fostering a dynamic and cohesive sales culture, empowering its workforce with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

Som Satsangi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and led discussions on sales policies, business plans, and strategies for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25. The event also marked the announcement of the impressive 2023-24 business booking value, reaching a staggering Rs. 477 crores, reflecting the company’s continued growth and success, with additional confirmed contracts totaling over Rs. 230 crores, bringing the overall bookings to Rs. 700 crores.

Targus Technologies Annual Meet - Gala Night, Rewards, Accolades and More

A key feature of the event was the Gala Night, where employees displayed their talents in a series of skit performances, embodying the essence of teamwork and camaraderie. The Olympic Challenge Series 1 and Series 2 injected a competitive spirit into the gathering, promoting unity and friendly rivalry among participants. This combination of entertainment and healthy competition enhanced the overall atmosphere, fostering a sense of togetherness and collaboration among attendees.

In a gesture of appreciation for outstanding contributions, Targus Technologies bestowed prestigious rewards and recognitions upon deserving individuals.

Targus honored RK Singh, Chief Technology Officer, for his instrumental role in securing a significant High-Performance Computing project, presenting him with a Mercedes car. This gesture exemplifies the company's dedication to recognizing excellence.

Additionally, Jitender Rai received the 'Employee of the Year Award' and a special bonus of Rs. 44 lakhs for his outstanding performance in securing the highest number of projects for the company in the last fiscal year. Rai's commitment and diligence serve as a source of inspiration for his colleagues, reflecting Targus's ethos of acknowledging and rewarding exceptional contributions within the organization.

Furthermore, seven employees were recognized with cash prizes of Rs. 25,000 each for their exceptional contributions to the company's success. Additionally, the prestigious Bravo Award was bestowed upon six individuals in acknowledgment of their outstanding performance, underscoring their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence.

These accolades not only serve as a token of appreciation but also as a testament to the hard work and determination exhibited by the recipients. Targus Technologies values and celebrates the efforts of its employees, fostering a culture of recognition and encouragement within the organization.

The occasion also provided a platform for announcing well-deserved promotions and acknowledging the talent and dedication of 14 employees.

Commenting on the event, Col. Balwinder Singh, Managing Director at Targus stated, “The Annual Sales Meet serves as an opportunity for us to come together, celebrate our achievements, and chart the course for the future. We are immensely proud of our team’s accomplishments and look forward to another year of success and growth.”