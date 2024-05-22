Tata Communications and Cisco unveils Webex Calling

Tata Communications and Cisco have strengthened their partnership to introduce Webex Calling with a cloud Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for enterprises in India. This service, named Webex Calling by Tata Communications, integrates Cisco’s Webex Calling with Tata Communications’ GlobalRapide platform's cloud voice services.

Webex Calling is a business phone system that offers enterprise-grade calling through a cloud platform with over 14 million users worldwide. It provides businesses with various deployment options and centralized administration. The integration of Webex Calling with Tata Communications’ Cloud PSTN and expertise in the Indian market aims to enhance connectivity and collaboration for enterprises.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, of Cisco India & SAARC, said, “Hybrid work has heightened the need for enterprises to deliver seamless, secure, and reliable collaboration experiences. Webex Calling simplifies businesses' cloud transition through flexible migration choices, top-notch reliability, and AI-driven collaboration tools and devices. We are confident that Webex Calling by Tata Communications will empower businesses to thrive with hybrid work and deliver an unparalleled experience for customers.”

"Webex Calling by Tata Communications” will enable enterprises to scale their communication infrastructure while complying with applicable laws in India, without upfront investments in server hardware. Users across the country will have access to additional collaboration workloads in the Webex Suite, including Meetings, Messaging, and Webinars, AI-powered innovations such as audio intelligence, and a complete range of devices and more. This makes “Webex Calling by Tata Communications” beneficial for businesses of all sizes seeking expansion opportunities in India and positioning them for accelerated growth and success.

Arijit Bonnerjee, Sr Vice President and Head – India, Tata Communications, said, “We’ve been delivering enhanced employee experiences for business worldwide with Cisco. And, today we’re thrilled to announce a dedicated capability hosted in India – for national enterprises as well as global MNCs operating here. This marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Cisco, driving innovation and delivering an intelligent interaction fabric for enterprises in the digital era.”

