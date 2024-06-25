Tata Communications Redefines Next-Gen Networking & Security

Tata Communications has introduced its Unified/Single-Vendor Hosted Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for global enterprises. Developed in collaboration with Versa Networks, an AI-powered Unified SASE provider, Tata Communications Hosted SASE integrates software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and secure service edge (SSE) capabilities into a single pass technology.

This convergence empowers businesses to leverage cloud-based environments effectively, ensuring high performance, zero-trust security, user-friendliness, and cost efficiency.

Managed entirely by Tata Communications, the solution provides secure, scalable, and agile deployment. It promises seamless operational management and integration with existing enterprise systems by leveraging the company's expertise across network, security, and cloud domains.

With the rising adoption of hybrid work models and digital-first strategies, enterprises' distributed network architectures face heightened vulnerability to cyber threats, necessitating robust SSE solutions. According to a Tata Communications-Omdia study, secure remote working drives the adoption of SASE solutions in global businesses (49%), followed closely by the demand for simplified and integrated security models (43%). The study also highlights challenges such as siloed security and network teams during SASE implementation.

Tata Communications Hosted SASE is uniquely positioned to tackle these challenges, leveraging its globally distributed network to deliver carrier-grade connectivity and superior performance. It incorporates advanced detection and real-time protection through a cyber threat intelligence platform, aggregating insights from Tata Communications' network and other industry leaders.

“Our customers operate in a hyperconnected environment, so it is vital that they can access data anytime anywhere without compromising on security or user experience,” said Srinivasan CR, Executive Vice President-Cloud and Cybersecurity Services & Chief Digital Officer, at Tata Communications. “Our Hosted SASE solution powers global businesses with secure communication and collaboration weaving all of their data and applications into a single digital fabric that enables end-to-end control and visibility.”

Tata Communications Hosted SASE integrates single pass technology for unified visibility and control of network traffic, providing actionable insights to enhance network performance. This simplifies management and reduces delays associated with multiple-point solutions. Additionally, enterprises can achieve approximately 40% lower total cost of ownership compared to deploying individual solutions with Tata Communications Hosted SASE.

“As workforces become increasingly hybrid, there has never been a more important time to deliver something radically different, as every customer is unique and needs flexibility when determining how a SASE architecture fits into their environment. With the Hosted SASE, Tata Communications has set a new standard for enterprise security and connectivity for enterprises,” said Mouli S, SVP & CTO, Hinduja Global Solutions.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Tata Communications,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO, of Versa Networks. “Their Hosted SASE offering will help enterprises drive business transformation while enhancing security posture and providing a better user-to-app experience. Delivering this via a single platform and fully leveraging their global network footprint allows Tata Communications to create differentiation through data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.”

“Remote working, connectivity to clouds, and collaboration are key enterprise considerations. But each comes with security risks. SASE helps simplify and integrate enterprise security models,” said Brian Washburn, Research Director, Omdia. “Tata Communications’ Hosted SASE solution marks a first for its type of implementation globally, combining the provider’s high-performance global network with enhanced security for enterprises to connect, communicate and collaborate more safely.”

