Tata Elxsi and Minespider Launch MOBIUS+

Tata Elxsi, a provider of design and technology services, has partnered with Minespider, a blockchain-powered traceability solutions provider, to introduce MOBIUS+, an advanced battery lifecycle management platform. MOBIUS+ addresses the increasing demand for sustainability, regulatory compliance, and performance optimization within the battery industry, aiming to transform battery management from production to recycling.

Platform Capabilities

MOBIUS+ combines advanced data analytics, real-time monitoring, and compliance features to offer actionable insights for OEMs and the entire battery ecosystem, including material suppliers, cell and module manufacturers, and recyclers. These capabilities facilitate enhanced performance tracking, improved maintenance, and better sustainability management, positioning MOBIUS+ as a leading solution in the mobility sector.

Collaboration Highlights

Blockchain Integration: Minespider brings its blockchain-based battery passport solution to ensure seamless compliance with international regulations, including those in Europe and the United States.

Development Leadership: Tata Elxsi leads the design and deployment of MOBIUS+ as a scalable and future-ready platform for global markets, with a primary focus on the Indian market.

Key Features and Benefits of MOBIUS+

1. Data Onboarding and Integration: Provides a seamless interface for vendors to upload and manage data, ensuring accuracy and compliance across the supply chain.

2. Centralized Repository: A secure, cloud-based system consolidating data for easy access and analysis by OEMs and other stakeholders.

3. Advanced Analytics: Offers robust analytics to monitor battery performance, enhance design, and optimize lifecycle management.

4. Regulatory Compliance: Built to meet global standards, including the EU Battery Regulation, ensuring companies maintain compliance.

5. API Integration: Enables seamless data exchange through integration with third-party systems.

6. Custom Workflows: Allows OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to create tailored workflows, leveraging battery data to develop specific analytics use cases and maximize ROI.

MOBIUS+ represents a significant advancement in battery management, providing a comprehensive solution that supports sustainability and innovation in the global mobility ecosystem.

“Our collaboration with Minespider is a commitment to drive innovation in sustainable mobility. With MOBIUS+, we aim to set a new benchmark for battery lifecycle management, providing customers with compliance-ready solutions, advanced tools, and data-driven insights to create a more sustainable and transparent future in mobility,” said Anil Radhakrishnan, CPO, Tata Elxsi.

“Partnering with Tata Elxsi enables us to bring our blockchain expertise to a comprehensive platform that supports the industry’s drive for transparency and compliance,” said Nathan Williams, Founder & CEO, Minespider. “By embedding battery passports into MOBIUS+, we’re providing a foundation for secure, reliable data that supports global sustainability goals.”

Global Launch of MOBIUS+ at Bharat Mobility Show

MOBIUS+, the advanced battery lifecycle management platform developed by Tata Elxsi in collaboration with Minespider, will debut globally at the Bharat Mobility Show. During the event, Tata Elxsi and Minespider will present live demonstrations of the platform’s capabilities, including its analytics features and compliance solutions. The showcase will emphasize MOBIUS+’s readiness for deployment in the Indian market while highlighting its potential for global scalability.

Commitment to Future Innovation

Tata Elxsi and Minespider remain dedicated to evolving MOBIUS+ to address future regulatory requirements and market needs. The platform’s innovative and scalable architecture ensures its adaptability, paving the way for expansion into sectors beyond mobility, such as logistics and energy.

MOBIUS+ reflects a forward-thinking approach to sustainability and performance optimization, setting a benchmark for battery management solutions in a dynamic global landscape.