Tata Elxsi Launches XR-Based Collaboration Solution 'Coalesce'

Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services company, has introduced its new XR-based collaboration solution, Coalesce, built on the Snapdragon Spaces XR platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Coalesce integrates spatial computing, digital twins, and simulations to enable immersive product reviews and collaboration across dispersed teams. The platform allows users to share text, audio comments, notes, and screen recordings, with a 360-degree review feature for enhanced interaction.

Snapdragon Spaces XR: Enabling New Spatial Computing Experiences

The Snapdragon Spaces XR platform is designed to facilitate immersive experiences for extended reality (XR) devices, enabling various enterprise use cases in spatial computing. The platform supports the creation of transformative XR experiences across industries.

Coalesce: Features and Industry Applications

Tata Elxsi’s Coalesce is a device-agnostic, web-based XR solution that runs on the Snapdragon Spaces platform. The solution is equipped with a wide range of built-in tools, intuitive navigation controls, and advanced customization features. It is also integrated with cloud-based content management systems (CMS) and generative AI, providing value across sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, rail, and high-tech.

Key features include:

- Device-agnostic operation: Coalesce supports interaction with any VR device.

- Custom UI for design reviews: Primarily designed for product design reviews, particularly in CAD applications.

- Virtual walkthroughs and training: Coalesce allows virtual walkthroughs of manufacturing processes for improved collaboration and facilitates training without physical prototypes.

Enhancing Product Design and Training Processes

By enabling interactive design reviews and collaboration, Coalesce accelerates product development, especially in industries like automotive, where it reduces reliance on physical prototypes. The platform is also applicable for training purposes, making it a versatile solution for XR-powered collaboration across industries.

Aditya S Chikodi, Vice President & Head of Industrial Design, Engineering, & XR, said, “Product design and engineering are leaping forward with augmented virtual reality and spatial computing. Coalesce introduces a revolutionary approach to digital twins and performance simulation, pushing the boundaries of XR in the product development process.”

Per Neilson, Senior Director, of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., added, “Tata Elxsi is working to bring the Coalesce platform to market, empowering industries and executive workforce to collaborate and make real-time decisions in product design and enterprise simulated environments. We are excited to see this platform brought to Snapdragon Spaces.”