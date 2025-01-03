Tata Elxsi Partners with Qualcomm Technologies for SDV Development

Tata Elxsi has announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to develop and leverage virtual models of Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions for cloud-native application development. This partnership, set to be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, will focus on creating a virtual electronic control unit (ECU) platform for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers. The platform will utilize Snapdragon virtual system-on-chips (VSoCs) to support next-generation mobility solutions across passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicle segments.

Accelerating Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Development

Tata Elxsi plans to harness Snapdragon Digital Chassis VSoCs to transform the SDV development process. By enabling research and development teams to conduct software development and validation without relying on hardware availability, the collaboration aims to streamline product development lifecycles. This approach is expected to deliver advanced mobility solutions to the market more efficiently and effectively.

CES 2025 Demonstration

At CES 2025, Tata Elxsi will showcase its AVENIR SDV suite of solutions integrated with Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC. The demonstration will feature real-world applications, including the management of mixed-critical workloads for infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems. This exhibition will underline the potential of cloud-native tools in advancing vehicle technology and software-defined systems.

This partnership highlights Tata Elxsi's commitment to driving innovation in the mobility industry by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaborations that enhance development efficiency and product readiness.

“Our planned work with Qualcomm Technologies reflects Tata Elxsi’s leadership and investments in SDV technologies and the future of cloud-native automotive software development. Tata Elxsi’s AVENIR suite with Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions offers a high-performance, scalable solution for automakers to realize the next generation of SDVs. This unique combination of world-class software and system expertise, virtualised models and ready-to-adopt SDV software offers OEMs a compelling and future-ready path to SDVs and next-generation mobility,” said Shaju S, VP & Head of Transportation Business Unit, Tata Elxsi.

“Tata Elxsi’s demonstration of enabling Snapdragon virtual SoCs for early development in a cloud-native environment leveraging their AVENIR SDV suite offers the developer community a cost effective, early access to target hardware and reduces time to market for new application development. Access to leading-edge, high-performance heterogeneous compute environments in the cloud truly enables the future of pre- and post-production approaches to software development. It also facilitates continuous updates of new features throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle, enabling our partners to deliver a rich experience to the end consumer and build new business models,” said Laxmi Rayapudi, VP of Automotive Software Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies.

