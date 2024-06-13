Tata Elxsi Teams Up with Red Hat to Boost Telco Network Monetization

Tata Elxsi, a global engineering and design services company, has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, a leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions, aimed at simplifying operations in 5G networks for telecommunications companies (telcos) and enterprises.

Advertisment

The collaboration focuses on creating a use case factory to assist global operators in monetizing their networks through industry-specific 5G applications. These applications span sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare, offering proven verticalized applications and joint solutions.

For instance, as the automotive industry increasingly adopts software-defined vehicles (SDV), there is a rising demand for real-time, secure over-the-air (OTA) updates and containerized services via 5G networks. The collaboration aims to address Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEMs) requirements with an integrated solution.

This solution combines TETHER, Tata Elxsi’s connected vehicle platform deployed globally; NEURON, Tata Elxsi’s network automation platform; Red Hat OpenShift, a leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes; and Red Hat's In-Vehicle Operating System. Together, these technologies enable OEMs to deploy subscription-based services and platforms for connected vehicles, incorporating advanced fleet management features and real-time OTA capabilities.

Advertisment

Moreover, the integration of Tata Elxsi’s NEURON with Red Hat OpenShift facilitates seamless automation, cloud integration, service orchestration, and robust assurance for telcos. This integration not only streamlines operations but also significantly reduces operational expenditure, enhancing efficiency and profitability in the telecom sector.

NEURON, recognized for its lifecycle management of network elements, end-to-end orchestration capabilities, AI-powered observability for proactive monitoring, and task automation, plays a pivotal role in optimizing and securing network operations.

Vivek Tiwary, Vice President and Head of Telco 5G Business Tata Elxsi said “As we enter the era of 5G in automotive, healthcare, and Industry 4.0, telcos are at the forefront, crafting customer-centric services and embracing new technologies. This shift demands a move towards cloudification, multi-cloud adoption, intelligent cognitive network operations, and automation. We are delighted to enable this transition alongside Red Hat, driving Telco 5G Multi-Cloud Automation and edge intelligence to provide our clients with unique services.”

Advertisment

"Collaborating with Tata Elxsi, we are excited to leverage Red Hat OpenShift to provide telcos with enhanced monetization opportunities. This work is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive growth and efficiency in the telecom sector." Mark Longwell, director, telco and edge alliances, Red Hat.

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Product News here..