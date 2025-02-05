Tata Play Joins Salesforce to Drive AI-Powered Customer Experience

Salesforce announced a strategic collaboration with Tata Play, Indian direct-to-home and content distribution company, to accelerate relevant and customised experiences to its user base nationwide. ​​This collaboration marks a significant leap for Tata Play in delivering hyper-personalized offers, redefining customer engagement and driving business growth. By leveraging Salesforce’s AI-powered solutions, Tata Play will unify customer data - including subscriptions, interactions, and viewership patterns - creating a comprehensive, single view of its customers to enhance targeting, optimise campaigns and deliver seamless, personalised experiences across platforms.

Advertisment

Salesforce continues to lead AI innovation, introducing solutions like Agentforce, an advanced layer on the Salesforce Platform that enables companies to deploy AI-driven agents capable of autonomously executing tasks across business functions. While Salesforce’s AI ecosystem continues to transform industries, Tata Play is accelerating its digital transformation journey by implementing Salesforce Data Cloud, Marketing and Personalization, and Tableau - reinforcing its commitment to becoming a data-driven, customer-centric organisation.

In this AI-first world, Salesforce helps its customers deliver seamless, unified and personalised interactions across multiple touchpoints, creating a harmonious omnichannel experience.

Comments

Advertisment

Commenting on the new collaboration, Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Play said, “By partnering with Salesforce, we are unlocking the power of AI and data to better understand our subscribers and deliver relevance at every interaction. We will now have a deeper understanding of each subscriber and their individual needs, enabling us to provide tailored solutions to everyone without disturbing others during the process.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India, said, “At Salesforce, we are committed to empowering businesses with advanced technology that drives innovation and enhances customer experiences. Across industries, we are enabling organizations to harness the power of AI, data, and automation to accelerate their digital transformation, streamline operations, and unlock new opportunities for growth. Our partnership with Tata Play marks a significant step in leveraging the transformative power of Generative AI and data-driven insights to deliver hyper-personalized, meaningful interactions. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer engagement and help Tata Play accelerate its digital transformation journey, creating lasting value for its subscribers across the nation”

Read more from Archana Verma