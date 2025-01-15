TCL Unveils 115” QD Mini LED TV 115X955 Max

TCL, a consumer electronics brand in the TV industry has launched 115X955 Max, a QD Mini LED TV. With this revolutionary launch, TCL is set to redefine home entertainment, offering high picture quality and an immersive viewing experience.

The newly launched TCL’s 115X955 Max is a QD-Mini LED 4K TV with a 115” display size, known for its deep and alluring contrasts. It has 20,000+ local dimming zones that possess consistent colour accuracy for life-like pictures. QD Mini LED TV offers high-end displays and features.

Philip Xia, GM, TCL India said, “The 115X955 Max is more than a technological marvel. It demonstrates our commitment to deliver superior entertainment experiences to our valued customers and the Indian market.”

Price and Availability

The newly launched QD Mini LED TV is available for purchase from 14th January’25 on Reliance Digital, Croma, Offline Brand & Retail Stores and Online market places. To make it accessible to a diverse customer base, TCL has adopted a pricing strategy to make it available at Rs 29,99,990/-.

This new launch will be available for pre-booking for a limited time frame . As an exclusive pre-booking offer, customers will receive a complimentary 75" QLED TV along with this new purchase.

