TCS BaNCS AI Compass strengthens banking AI core

TCS has announced a significant AI upgrade to its TCS BaNCS platform with the launch of TCS BaNCS AI Compass, a new AI core design aimed at banks and securities services companies. The initiative focuses on embedding artificial intelligence more deeply into core financial operations while maintaining governance, transparency and human oversight.

The new capability integrates machine learning, deep learning and generative AI, along with pre-built intelligent agents. It is designed to help financial institutions optimise existing processes and generate actionable insights across banking, securities and wealth management businesses.

Designed for decision-makers and enterprise scale

TCS BaNCS AI Compass is positioned for technology and business leaders responsible for large-scale platforms. The solution supports responsible and traceable AI through explainable models, audit logging and built-in governance frameworks.

A no-code, configurable interface allows teams to build, train, test and deploy AI agents without deep technical intervention. This approach is intended to shorten deployment cycles while ensuring AI usage remains aligned with enterprise standards.

Use cases across banking and securities services

Within banking operations, the platform includes pre-built agents for onboarding, credit underwriting and customer query resolution across multiple channels. These agents are intended to support routine decision-making while augmenting human judgement.

In securities services, the AI core supports complex use cases such as predicting tax treatment of payouts, classifying dividends and interest, identifying missing data in events, and processing large volumes of structured and unstructured documents. Contextual assistance and automated responses aim to improve service delivery across digital platforms.

Emphasis on governance and explainable AI

Governance is a central design element of TCS BaNCS AI Compass. The platform includes systematic bias testing, traceable workflows and enforced data lineage to ensure accountability. Privacy-by-design principles are integrated across the AI lifecycle.

These measures are intended to help enterprises understand and trust AI outputs by making decision logic visible and auditable, an increasingly critical requirement in regulated financial environments.

Industry perspective and roadmap

Jennifer Smith, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Zions Bancorporation, said the organisation sees a strong vision in TCS BaNCS AI Compass and views it as a practical way for users to apply AI to improve efficiency and risk management.

Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Global Head, Financial Solutions, TCS, said the launch represents a milestone in making AI integral to TCS BaNCS. He noted that the focus is on operational efficiency, effective risk management and responsible AI practices, supported by strong governance and transparency.

Human-centric AI as a platform direction

The integration of TCS BaNCS AI Compass into the broader TCS BaNCS suite reflects a human-centric approach to AI, where algorithms are designed to augment human insight rather than replace it. By embedding AI into core financial platforms, TCS aims to support institutions as they adapt to evolving regulatory, operational and customer demands in an increasingly digital financial landscape.