TCS Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate AI Adoption

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has strengthened its collaboration with NVIDIA by launching industry-specific AI solutions and offerings, aiming to support large-scale AI adoption for businesses. These services will be delivered through TCS’s new NVIDIA-focused unit within its AI, Cloud business. Building on a five-year collaboration, TCS and NVIDIA bring together complementary expertise to provide tailored AI solutions for various industries.

Addressing Unique AI Adoption Needs

According to the TCS AI for Business Study, enterprises globally are eager to adopt AI but lack a unified approach. TCS notes that AI adoption requires a deep understanding of each enterprise’s context and needs. The new TCS unit will offer customized AI strategies, utilizing centres of excellence, NVIDIA’s AI platforms—including accelerated computing, AI software, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, and NVIDIA Omniverse—as well as trained specialists.

Proprietary Framework for Industry-Specific AI Solutions

The new TCS unit also introduces a proprietary framework that combines its domain expertise with NVIDIA’s AI technology. This includes NVIDIA NIM microservices, NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, and NVIDIA AI Foundry, aiming to deliver scalable AI solutions. Key industry solutions include:

TCS Manufacturing AI for Industrials: Leveraging AI and large language models (LLMs), this offering transforms data into insights for manufacturing, utilizing TCS’s expertise with NVIDIA’s frameworks to address specific industry challenges.



TCS AI Spectrum for BFSI: Built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise, this solution for banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) enhances decision-making, regulatory compliance, and risk management.

TCS Cognitive Visual Receiving for Retail: This AI-based solution, supported by NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Omniverse, improves warehouse accuracy by automating quality checks, product identification, measurement, and attribute extraction.

TCS AI-Native Telco Offerings: Designed with NVIDIA AI and Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin, these offerings help telcos create custom models for network management, billing, 3D network visualization, and customer experience.

TCS AI-based Autonomous Vehicle Platform: TCS’s IoT and Digital Engineering unit is working with NVIDIA to accelerate autonomous vehicle features through generative AI, deep learning, and simulation technologies using Omniverse and synthetic data generation.

Supporting Enterprises in AI Transformation

Through this expanded partnership, TCS aims to assist enterprises in integrating AI with business processes, leveraging NVIDIA’s technology to meet sector-specific demands. This initiative reflects TCS and NVIDIA’s commitment to delivering scalable AI solutions that support enterprises in their AI transformation journey.

Jay Puri, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA, said, “The fusion of TCS’ deep industry expertise with NVIDIA AI technology is set to introduce a new era of intelligent enterprise transformation. TCS’ new NVIDIA business unit is poised to accelerate AI and simulation with NVIDIA AI Enterprise for building agentic AI solutions and NVIDIA Omniverse for building physical AI solutions, paving the way for AI-driven innovation across India and the world.”

Siva Ganesan, Head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS, said, “Curated AI journeys are derived at the intersection of deep-domain and deep-tech. This is a space that TCS has excelled at during every business transformation cycle. Our unique vantage point, at the intersection of business and technology, helps us identify the right opportunities for our customers. With the innovative and efficient NVIDIA AI platform, and our wide scale and proven track record in delivering value, our customers now have a means to faster value realization.”

TCS provides clients with extensive industry expertise, global delivery capabilities, and a comprehensive understanding of varied business processes. Using NVIDIA's AI technology, accelerated computing, software, and development platforms, TCS customizes its offerings to address the specific requirements of each industry, supporting enterprises in fully leveraging the potential of AI.

Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing, TCS, said, "Manufacturers can now achieve unprecedented accuracy and access the tacit knowledge to optimize their operations, improve decision-making, and drive impactful innovation. This is possible with TCS' Manufacturing AI for Industrials offering, which leverages NVIDIA technology to harness the power of LLMs (large language models) and is fine-tuned with TCS' deep manufacturing industry expertise. TCS is committed to providing manufacturing enterprises with the transformative AI solutions they need to make them future-ready and lead the charge toward a smarter, more sustainable future.”

John Fanelli, Vice President, of Enterprise Software, at NVIDIA, said, “Factories, warehouses and robotics are the next grounds for physical AI innovation at scale. Combining cutting-edge AI and simulation capabilities can unlock unprecedented potential for intelligent manufacturing operations for TCS clients.”

TCS Develops Digital Twin Solutions for Next-Generation Digital Manufacturing

To support manufacturers in advancing digital manufacturing capabilities, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is developing a range of digital twin solutions built on the NVIDIA Omniverse development platform. These solutions aim to help clients in various heavy industries design, simulate, operate, and optimize products and production facilities. The new suite includes:

The Factory of the Future solution enables real-time factory planning, monitoring, and predictive maintenance within a virtual environment. By utilizing this digital twin, manufacturers can reduce downtime and accelerate time to market.

The In-Car Digital Twin focuses on autonomous vehicle simulation, using Omniverse’s physics-based simulations to decrease the reliance on physical testing, aiding in safer, more efficient vehicle development.

Aero Care Efficiency provides digital twin solutions for aircraft components, facilitating immersive training and enhanced problem-solving. This solution allows early detection of potential failures, supporting improved safety and minimizing operational risks.

The Smart Farming Digital Twin simulates agricultural scenarios, incorporating real-world physics such as soil interactions, terrain analysis, and weather conditions. This solution supports optimized equipment performance, process efficiency, and sustainability in modern farming practices.

Each of these solutions utilizes NVIDIA Omniverse’s capabilities to address the specific needs of heavy industry sectors, offering clients tools to innovate across design, production, and operations in a virtual landscape.

