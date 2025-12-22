TCS Opens Gemini Experience Centre in São Paulo to scale enterprise AI with Google Cloud

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has opened a new Gemini Experience Centre (GEC) in São Paulo, marking its sixth such centre globally and signalling a sharper focus on Latin America as enterprises in the region move from AI experimentation to execution.

Located within TCS’s AI-Powered Research & Innovation Centre at Insper University, the São Paulo GEC reflects how AI innovation is increasingly being embedded closer to local ecosystems, universities, startups, and enterprises, rather than being driven only from global headquarters.

This launch also represents the next phase of TCS’s expanding collaboration with Google Cloud, particularly around solutions built using Gemini, Google’s advanced AI platform.

From Proofs of Concept to Scaled AI Outcomes

The Gemini Experience Centre is designed as a dedicated innovation environment where enterprises can move rapidly from ideas to implementation. Rather than focusing on theoretical AI use cases, the centre enables organisations to prototype, test, and scale solutions using Generative, Predictive, and Agentic AI.

By combining Google Cloud’s AI-optimised infrastructure with TCS’s domain and industry expertise, the GEC aims to shorten the path between experimentation and real business outcomes, an increasingly critical challenge for enterprises adopting AI at scale.

What the Gemini Experience Centre Enables

The São Paulo GEC allows enterprises to create dedicated sandbox environments using Gemini 3, where teams can co-create solutions with TCS experts. This approach supports secure, compliant, and responsible AI adoption, key priorities as AI systems become embedded in core business workflows.

The centre also supports:

Modernisation of data workloads

End-to-end migration to Google Cloud

Integration of composite AI solutions into existing systems

Faster time-to-value through scalable cloud environments

This structure reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI adoption, from isolated pilots to governed, production-ready deployments.

Industry Impact Across Latin America

The GEC is positioned to support multiple sectors across Latin America, including BFSI, retail, manufacturing, transport, and healthcare. Enterprises can explore how AI can be embedded into everyday operations, improving speed to market, reducing supply chain friction, enabling hyper-personalisation, and supporting new product innovation.

Javier Carrique, Director, Partner Ecosystem & Channels, Google Cloud in Latin America, said the new space gives customers a clearer view of how the TCS–Google Cloud partnership can be applied in practical, scalable ways across the region.

Marcelo Wurmann, CEO – TCS Latin America, noted that the São Paulo GEC is intended to turn ideas into tangible impact by aligning TCS’s global capabilities with the specific needs of Latin American enterprises.

A Growing Global Network of AI Innovation

The São Paulo launch builds on TCS’s expanding global Gemini Experience Centre network, which already spans Bangalore, New York, Chennai, Riyadh, and Singapore. These centres form part of the broader TCS Pace innovation ecosystem, connecting enterprises with startups, academic institutions, and emerging technologies.

Alongside this, TCS has also recently expanded its relationship with Google Cloud to integrate Gemini Enterprise for customers, reinforcing its strategy to operationalise AI across industries and geographies.

Conclusion: AI Innovation Goes Local, at Scale

With the launch of the São Paulo Gemini Experience Centre, TCS is reinforcing a clear message: enterprise AI success depends on local context, industry depth, and scalable platforms working together. As Latin American organisations accelerate cloud and AI adoption, the GEC model positions TCS not just as a technology integrator, but as a long-term partner in turning AI ambition into operational reality.