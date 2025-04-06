TCS Releases Digital Twindex Report on AI-Powered Digital Twins

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has released the TCS Digital Twindex report focused on the manufacturing sector. The launch took place at Hannover Messe 2025 in Germany, a global industrial technology trade fair. The report explores how AI-driven digital twins are influencing manufacturing by enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and resilience.

The report integrates perspectives from leading technology companies including Siemens, Schneider Electric, NVIDIA, and JLR, as well as insights from TCS executives and futurists. Through qualitative research and interviews, it captures developments in the adoption of digital twin technologies and the emergence of AI-powered anticipatory systems in industrial settings.

Key Focus Areas

Adoption of Digital Twin Technologies : Examines how digital twins are being used across the manufacturing value chain to simulate, monitor, and optimise processes in real time.

AI Integration : Highlights the transition towards predictive and adaptive systems powered by Generative AI, enabling more agile decision-making and system resilience.

Future-Ready Manufacturing Ecosystems: Discusses the role of AI in developing adaptive ecosystems that anticipate disruptions and respond autonomously.

The report reflects TCS’s long-standing engagement in the manufacturing sector, supported by its domain expertise, digital twin frameworks, and advanced AI solutions. These capabilities position TCS to contribute to the ongoing transformation of manufacturing into intelligent, AI-first enterprises.

Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing, TCS, said, “We stand at the threshold of a new manufacturing era, driven by digital twins, generative AI, quantum-powered advancements, and a deep commitment to everything from safety to sustainability. The ‘TCS Digital Twindex Report for Future-Ready Manufacturing’ encapsulates our vision for building intelligent, future-ready, and adaptive enterprises—redefining industry competitiveness and enriching the lives of citizens and communities around the globe.”

TCS Digital Twindex Report Highlights Key Trends in AI-Driven Manufacturing Transformation

The TCS Digital Twindex report outlines a strategic framework for manufacturers seeking to operate in an AI- and digital twin-enabled environment. As automation and sustainability become priorities, the report examines how technologies such as AI-powered digital twins, collaborative robots (Cobots), agentic AI, physical AI, and edge computing are converging to shape human-centric and sustainable manufacturing ecosystems. These advancements support the evolution toward anticipatory, AI-first enterprises.

Five Key Trends Identified in the Report

Industry 4.5 and Beyond

Describes the next phase of industrial development, where AI, automation, and digital twins combine to enable adaptive and predictive manufacturing systems. Digital Twins as Real-Time Data Fabric

Digital twins are becoming central to enterprise-wide data synchronisation, enabling real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and improved operational resilience. AI as Orchestrator of Intelligence

AI is evolving to coordinate decision-making, run simulations, and optimise operations across the entire manufacturing value chain—moving beyond isolated use cases. Modular and Intelligent Manufacturing

The industry is shifting toward decentralised production models supported by AI and digital twins, allowing for scalable, plug-and-play manufacturing that is hyper-localised and responsive. The Human-AI Symphony in Manufacturing

AI technologies are being integrated to augment human capabilities, enhance workplace safety, support real-time decision-making, and facilitate collaboration between human operators and intelligent systems.

By identifying these trends, the TCS Digital Twindex report provides manufacturers with a reference point for developing resilient, intelligent operations in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Rev Lebaredian, VP of Omniverse and Simulation Technology at NVIDIA, “Physical and Industrial AI are born in simulation, where they can be tested and validated before being deployed in the real world. By bridging the gap between the digital and physical, the world's heavy industries are paving the way for software-defined manufacturing and intelligent, autonomous systems.”

As manufacturers embrace AI and automation, experts underscore that digitisation is the essential first step. Without digitised processes, true automation and intelligence deployment remain out of reach.

Helenio Gilabert, Global Head of Offer Creation, Industrial Automation Services, Schneider Electric, said, “If it’s not digitised, you cannot automate it. If you cannot automate it, you cannot deploy intelligence on top of it. To fully harness AI and digital twins, start with a clear digitisation strategy—only then can you move toward AI-driven optimisation.”

The report highlights that virtual-first testing using digital twins is essential for developing resilient autonomous systems. It enables manufacturers to refine AI-driven processes, reduce errors, and boost efficiency before scaling to real-world production.

Paulina Chmielarz, Director, Digital & Innovation, Industrial Operations, JLR, said, “Digital twins are a game-changer in our AI journey. They unlock vast amounts of new data, introduce fresh categories of insights, and open entirely new scenarios for exploration and innovation.”

The report underscores the importance of keeping human expertise at the core of decision-making, even as AI increasingly supports data analysis and process optimisation. It envisions AI as a tool to enhance—not replace—human capabilities. However, the report also warns that delays in adopting AI and digital twin technologies may weaken manufacturers’ competitiveness, leaving those who hesitate at risk of falling behind.

Zvi Feuer, SVP, Digital Manufacturing Software, and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software in Israel, said, "Imagine a situation within the next decade where AI agents could be helping us make better decisions...help us identify problems before they happen. We can go and fix these problems and keep the production running smoothly... We can make sure all the logistics arrive at the right spot at the right time. This is where I see a big, big change."

