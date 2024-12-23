Team Computers Establishes Global Delivery Center in Uttarakhand

Team Computers, an IT infrastructure and information solutions provider, has announced the establishment of its Global Delivery Center (GDC) at Tatva Hills, Uttarakhand. This initiative is aimed at connecting rural talent with opportunities in the technology sector and fostering regional economic growth.

Empowering Local Talent

The GDC at Tatva Hills has generated over 50 job opportunities for engineers from rural regions, including Haldwani, Ramnagar, Almora, and nearby areas. This enables local professionals to work in a corporate environment without relocating to metropolitan cities.

To further strengthen the talent pool, Team Computers has partnered with local engineering and polytechnic institutions. The collaboration includes training programs ranging from 15 to 30 days, designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills essential for success in the tech sector.

Driving Regional Development

Led by CEO Ranjan Chopra, the initiative is a step towards addressing the tech industry's demand for skilled professionals while contributing to the socio-economic development of Uttarakhand. By providing access to training and employment, the GDC aims to create a sustainable model for talent development in rural areas.

This development highlights the growing focus on decentralizing opportunities in the technology industry, making career paths more accessible to individuals in underrepresented regions.

“We are committed to making Uttarakhand a new tech hub for India. Our Global Delivery Centers not only create jobs but also provide opportunities for talent in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities to contribute to the digital economy while staying close to their roots," said Ranjan Chopra, CEO of Team Computers.

Team Computers Expands Managed Services with Tatva Hills GDC

Team Computers has incorporated the Global Delivery Center (GDC) at Tatva Hills, Uttarakhand into its broader Managed Services strategy, complementing its existing centers in Noida and Bangalore. By leveraging rural talent, the company aims to support regional development while maintaining high-quality service delivery for clients.

Integration of Rural Talent into Managed Services

Under Ajay Sharma, the Managed Services division is integrating local talent into its operations, fostering innovation and efficiency across diverse geographies. Speaking about the initiative, Sharma stated, "The Tatva Hills GDC is our effort to stop the migration of youth by creating tech careers right at their doorstep. This initiative empowers local talent to stay connected to their roots while building a future in the digital economy."

Driving Growth in Uttarakhand's Tech Ecosystem

The Tatva Hills GDC is poised to be a transformative initiative for Uttarakhand, contributing to the state's emergence as a growing hub in India's tech ecosystem. Team Computers is committed to further expansion and aims to drive long-term impact by creating opportunities and fostering growth in the region through technology-driven solutions.

