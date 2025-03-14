TeamViewer Announces Integrated Solutions

TeamViewer, a provider of remote connectivity and digital workplace solutions, announced its first integrations with 1E, a Digital Employee Experience software (DEX), following its recent acquisition. TeamViewer’s Device Monitoring now includes 1E’s real-time and historical performance insights, providing deeper endpoint visibility and proactive issue detection. Additionally, access to TeamViewer Tensor is now directly integrated into the 1E DEX platform, providing secure, enterprise-grade remote connectivity for seamless and compliant IT management. TeamViewer’s remote support functionality is also embedded into the 1E DEX ServiceNow integration, allowing IT teams to take immediate action on critical endpoint issues. Together, these integrations deliver enhanced IT operations and a seamless user experience through advanced endpoint visibility, automated remediation, and remote expert support.

By integrating 1E DEX capabilities in TeamViewer Device Monitoring, MSME organisations gain a more proactive, intelligent approach to IT operations. IT teams can anticipate and resolve issues before they disrupt workflows, improving operational efficiency, reducing costs and ensuring a better user experience. The enhanced Device Monitoring solution enables IT teams to proactively monitor devices, analyse real-time and historical performance data and automate troubleshooting, reducing reliance on manual interventions and minimising disruptions. This integration empowers businesses to shift from reactive to proactive IT management, ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

At the same time, access to TeamViewer’s remote connectivity is now seamlessly embedded within both the 1E DEX platform and its ServiceNow integration, providing IT teams with an end-to-end support experience. 1E users can access real-time endpoint data and initiate secure remote support sessions directly from their existing interface, eliminating the need to switch between platforms. Enterprise customers leveraging TeamViewer Tensor within 1E DEX benefit from advanced security features such as Conditional Access, policy-based controls, and managed device support—enhancing IT management while maintaining workforce productivity. These integrations empower IT teams to resolve issues faster, reduce ticket backlogs and improve operational efficiency with minimal disruption.

Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer, commented, “We are proud to deliver these powerful integrations just weeks after closing the acquisition, showcasing our ability to create immediate value for our customers. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and agility, combining TeamViewer’s best-in-class remote connectivity with 1E’s real-time monitoring and automated remediation. With these capabilities, IT teams can resolve issues faster and take a more proactive approach to maintaining seamless operations. This is a significant step forward in shaping the Digital Workplace and enhancing employee experiences across enterprises worldwide, and we look forward to delivering even more integrated solutions that drive productivity and efficiency.”

