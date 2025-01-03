Tech Data and Dell Partner to Launch AI Factory in India

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX Company, and Dell Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the Dell AI Factory in India. The initiative is designed as a comprehensive platform to support the adoption of AI technologies across industries.

Advertisment

Establishing a Center of Excellence



Under this partnership, a Center of Excellence will be created to showcase Dell’s use cases and product demonstrations. This facility will serve as a hub for industry engagement, allowing businesses to explore AI applications and evaluate solutions in a practical setting.

Collaboration with ISVs for AI Solutions

Tech Data and Dell will collaborate with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to provide pre-validated, end-to-end AI solutions. These solutions will integrate Dell’s advanced hardware with specialized software, streamlining AI deployment processes. This initiative aims to enable partners to engage with customers effectively and address emerging market requirements.

Advertisment

Destination AI Program for Partner Support



Tech Data’s Destination AI program will enhance this effort by offering training, technical guidance, and both pre-sales and post-sales services. The program aims to improve partner capabilities in AI, accelerating their readiness to adopt and deploy AI technologies while fostering long-term business growth.

This collaboration reflects a strategic effort to simplify AI adoption and empower partners with the tools and resources necessary to succeed in the evolving technology landscape.

Advertisment

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Dell Technologies and introduce the Dell AI Factory to Channel Partners,” said Sundaresan K., Vice President and Country General Manager, of Tech Data Advanced (India) Private Limited. “India’s AI market is expanding rapidly, and Partners are eager to capitalize on its immense opportunities. The Dell AI Factory and our Destination AI program are designed to equip them with the advanced tools and capabilities they need to meet this growing demand and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to their customers.”

Tech Data plans to onboard additional Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to further enhance the AI ecosystem. This initiative will expand the Dell AI Factory with specialized software solutions that align with Dell’s technology, enabling better adaptability to the specific requirements of various industries.

"At Dell Technologies, we are committed to driving innovation that simplifies and accelerates technology adoption," said Vivek Malhotra, Senior Director & General Manager, India Channels, Dell Technologies. "Our collaboration with Tech Data to launch the Center of Excellence in India underscores this commitment, offering channel partners a robust platform to deliver tailored AI solutions seamlessly. By combining our expertise through Dell AI Factory and advanced hardware solutions, we are equipping our partners with the tools and expertise necessary to address diverse industry challenges and unlock new growth opportunities in the AI era."