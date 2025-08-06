Tech Data and HCL partner for software distribution in Asia Pacific

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with HCLSoftware to cover new markets across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Building on an existing agreement in Hong Kong, the collaboration now extends to India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Thailand.

The move comes as HCLSoftware transitions globally to a distributor-led model. Tech Data, with its strong in-region presence and extensive channel network, is positioned to accelerate the adoption of HCLSoftware’s enterprise offerings across key industries.

“In Asia Pacific, demand for software solutions is projected to grow at 14.11% CAGR and reach USD 571.46 billion by 2030. HCLSoftware’s enterprise-grade software solutions will enable our partners to meet rising customer needs in areas such as digital workplace transformation, enterprise security and AI innovation, backed by Tech Data’s local expertise and support infrastructure,” said Anand Chakravarthy, VP, Advanced Solutions, Tech Data APJ.

Under the expanded partnership, Tech Data will distribute and support HCLSoftware’s core portfolio, which includes:

HCL AppScan : Identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in web and mobile applications to strengthen security.

HCL BigFix : Simplifies endpoint management, patching and compliance to enhance protection.

HCL Commerce : Provides omnichannel eCommerce experiences for improved customer engagement.

HCL Domino : A secure platform for collaborative email, workflow automation and custom business applications.

HCL Unica : Powers data-driven, personalised marketing campaigns with advanced automation.

HCL Volt MX : A low-code platform to build enterprise-grade mobile and web applications.

HCL Workload Automation: Automates IT workflows to increase efficiency and agility.

Partners across the APJ region will also benefit from Tech Data’s local presales and technical enablement resources, aimed at strengthening partner capabilities and addressing the fast-growing digital economy.

