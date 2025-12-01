Tech Data Appointed as Value-added Distributor for Elastic in India

Tech Data has announced its appointment as a value-added distributor for Elastic in India. The collaboration enables the distributor to offer Elastic’s AI-driven search, observability and security solutions to partners seeking to support enterprise AI initiatives with context-rich data capabilities.

Advertisment

Distribution rights for the Elasticsearch Platform

The partnership provides Tech Data India access to Elastic’s full suite of solutions. These include tools aimed at improving system performance, deriving real-time insights and strengthening cybersecurity resilience through deployment of the Elasticsearch Platform.

The move supports Tech Data’s Destination AI programme, which focuses on offering partners a range of AI-centric resources from awareness to post-sales engagement. The company positions this alliance as part of its strategy to broaden analytics and AI offerings across the India market.

Focus on contextual insights and measurable outcomes

Sundaresan K., Vice President and Country General Manager, Tech Data Advanced (India) Private Limited, said AI has become central to digital transformation as both driver and enabler. He added that the ability to convert raw data into actionable insights is a critical requirement. According to him, the partnership brings search and data capabilities that allow partners to deliver outcomes across use cases such as smart search, personalised experiences and advanced threat detection.

Advertisment

Andrew Habgood, Vice President, Global Partner Sales at Elastic, said India continues to lead in AI adoption. He noted that the Elasticsearch Platform joins data, retrieval, tools and memory into a unified structure that provides the foundation for model reasoning. He said the collaboration will support organisations in building AI use cases with improved speed and relevance across cybersecurity, system resilience and information discovery.

AI, search and cloud-native architecture

Elastic describes its platform as combining the accuracy of search with AI intelligence through a cloud-native design optimised for context engineering. The architecture supports low-latency queries for search, observability and security while maintaining scalability.

Key capabilities highlighted include:

Agentic AI: Tools to build precise agents that use organisational data, custom interfaces and relevance-driven models.

Search: Support for deep searches across large sets of structured and unstructured data.

Observability: Contextual and intelligent monitoring supported by Elastic’s search heritage, offering unified insights and faster issue resolution.

Security: AI-led analytics designed to detect, investigate and respond to threats on the Elasticsearch Platform.

Advertisment

The collaboration aims to give partners and customers a more integrated path toward AI-led operations, supported by unified data, search capabilities and technical resources.