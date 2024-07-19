Tech Data Enters into Distribution Agreement with Couchbase in India

Tech Data has entered into a new strategic partnership with Couchbase, a Cloud database platform company that simplifies how organisations develop, deploy and run modern applications This strategic collaboration enhances Tech Data’s ability to deliver high-performance database solutions to its customers, further strengthening its position as a leading IT distributor in India.

Under the strategic collaboration, Tech Data will help expand Couchbase’s presence in India and bolster the adoption of Capella, Couchbase’s distributed NoSQL database, as a fully managed service. Capella delivers flexibility across customer use cases with built-in multi-model and mobile synchronization capabilities. Its memory-first architecture drives millisecond data response at scale, and helps modern enterprises meet rising data management needs at more competitive prices.

“Through this partnership, we aim to drive digital innovation and enhance business agility for organizations across India and are looking forward to delivering unparalleled value that transforms the way businesses operate in the digital age,” said Sundaresan K, VP and Country Manager at Tech Data India.

