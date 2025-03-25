Tech Data and HP Inc Get Into Distribution Collaboration in India

Tech Data Advanced, a TD SYNNEX Company announced an expanded distribution agreement with HP Inc (HPI) in India. This collaboration aims to provide broader access to HP’s innovative portfolio, empowering businesses, resellers and end-users with advanced solutions for digital transformation and innovation.

The strategic collaboration focuses on delivering a wide range of HP’s industry-leading products, including laptops, desktops, workstations, printers, scanners and peripherals for commercial business. Key areas of focus include workstations optimized for design, engineering and creative applications through collaborations with Autodesk and Unity.

“Our partnership with HP Inc strengthens Tech Data’s broader growth strategy, enhancing our portfolio and addressing market accessibility," said Sundaresan K, VP and Country General Manager, Tech Data Advanced (India). “We aim to enhance accessibility through advanced technology, bridging the digital divide and empowering businesses with scalable, cost-effective solutions. Our customised enablement programmes are designed to meet the unique needs of the ecosystem, driving growth and accelerating technology adoption in emerging markets”.

"The channel ecosystem is a cornerstone of HP India's strategy, driving innovation and growth across this diverse market. As we look towards the future of work, we're thrilled to expand our relationship with TD Synnex in India to provide exceptional value and support to our customers," said Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior VP & MD, HP India.

This expanded relationship will unlock access to new customer segments, reseller partners, and enterprise opportunities. It also enhances Tech Data’s ability to provide integrated solutions, such as Device-as-a-Service (DaaS), managed print services, and workplace transformation solutions, opening new revenue streams and growth prospects for partners across India.

