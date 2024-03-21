Tech Data Partners with Ciena to support Network Vision in India

Tech Data, a subsidiary of TD SYNNEX, has revealed its extended collaboration with Ciena, a provider of networking systems, services, and software, within the Indian market. This announcement marks a significant step forward in their partnership, building upon previous joint ventures in Singapore, Malaysia, ANZ, and Indonesia.

The expansion underscores a shared commitment to addressing the growing complexities of the digital environment and the increasing need for seamless connectivity solutions. By leveraging Ciena's expertise and innovative technologies, Tech Data aims to deliver tailored networking solutions that align with the evolving demands of businesses and consumers alike.

This strategic move demonstrates both companies' dedication to fostering digital transformation and enhancing network capabilities across various industries in India. With this expanded partnership, Tech Data and Ciena are poised to play a pivotal role in empowering organizations to adapt to the dynamic demands of the modern digital landscape.

Ciena is guided by an Adaptive Network vision, which drives its comprehensive portfolio comprising analytics, intelligence, programmable infrastructure, and software control and automation. This holistic approach enables Ciena's products to operate with intent-based policies, facilitating self-configuration, self-optimization, and self-healing capabilities.

Through these features, Ciena's network evolves intelligently, continuously assessing pressures and demands to adapt dynamically. By integrating analytics and intelligence into its infrastructure, Ciena ensures that networks become smarter over time, enhancing their ability to meet evolving needs and challenges.

This strategy empowers Ciena to offer solutions that not only address current network requirements but also anticipate and accommodate future demands. With a focus on innovation and adaptability, Ciena remains at the forefront of shaping the future of networking, enabling organizations to build resilient and efficient networks that can thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape.

Sundaresan K., Vice President of Next-Generation Technologies, and Country General Manager, at Tech Data India, commented "The Network Infrastructure market in India is projected to grow at a fast pace and presents a significant opportunity. Through our strategic partnership with Ciena, Tech Data is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, empowering businesses nationwide to thrive in the digital era. Our technical specialists, supported by the Ciena team, will be readily available to offer guidance and training to our partners on Ciena products and technology, thus enhancing their capabilities to better serve their customers.”

“Ciena and Tech Data are teaming up to provide innovative service offerings to India to help pave the way for new opportunities and sustained growth. With Ciena’s field-proven experience in networking innovations and Tech Data’s channel expertise, this collaboration will empower even more service providers, enterprises, and utilities in India to build their networks,” said Amit Malik, Vice President, and Sales Leader, Ciena India.