Tech Mahindra & Atento Partner for GenAI Business Transformation

Tech Mahindra, a global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises, has announced a strategic partnership with Atento, a customer relationship management (CRM) and business transformation outsourcing (BTO) company in Latin America. The partnership aims to offer end-to-end business transformation solutions and services utilizing Generative AI-powered technologies, along with customer experience (CX) consulting, for clients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin American regions.

By merging Atento's expertise in nearshore CX capabilities in Latin America with Tech Mahindra's expansive global presence and array of services, the partnership will deliver a comprehensive suite of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions and services in over 50 languages. These solutions will enable enterprises to achieve improved operational efficiency, scalability, and agility to deliver exceptional digital customer experiences.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and continuously improving our Business Process Services (BPS) to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The partnership with Atento will further strengthen our joint positioning in the United States, and Europe and tap into new potential business opportunities in Latin America.”

The BPO solutions and services will utilize an operating system (OS) and an operating model (OM) for their creation and implementation. These operational capabilities will harness emerging technologies like GenAI, automation, analytics, process mining, virtual assistants, and conversational AI to foster business growth and enhance customer satisfaction.

Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento, said, "This alliance with Tech Mahindra underscores how Atento continues our ambitious plan to become the leading provider of Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) in the markets where we operate, adding value to our clients in the full cycle of their CX transformation."

Aligned in their dedication to improving customer experiences and propelling digital transformation, the partnership signifies a notable achievement for both Tech Mahindra and Atento. Tech Mahindra Business Process Services stands at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, boasting over 55 delivery centers across 15 countries. Their services are available in more than 50 languages, catering to over 270 global customers.

