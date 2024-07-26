Tech Mahindra Launches VerifAI for Global GenAI Validation

Tech Mahindra has launched TechM VerifAI, a solution for validating and verifying the outcomes of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and GenAI projects. This solution aims to assist enterprises in validating the entire lifecycle of AI-based projects, facilitating the scaling of their AI initiatives.

TechM VerifAI features a validation framework for the GenAI lifecycle, customizable metrics, and a microservices-based architecture. It integrates into existing technology stacks to provide reliable AI value realization. The solution validates data quality in the discovery and pre-development stages and tests AI models, frameworks, and hyper-parameters in the development stage to ensure security and accuracy. It also verifies and tunes deployed models to ensure outputs are consistent, explainable, and meet user expectations after deployment.

Kunal Purohit, President – of Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Many companies have not moved from pilots and experiments to enterprise-level adoption of AI, due to the absence of a robust validation and assurance framework. TechM VerifAI addresses this need with a comprehensive framework for assessing, auditing, and certifying AI solutions across various domains and use cases. By adopting TechM VerifAI, enterprises can responsibly leverage AI for growth, success, and scale at speed by automating their validation and verification processes to a large extent.”

Tech Mahindra will use its experience in validation and verification projects for GenAI product innovators and early adopters to help enterprises scale their AI initiatives. The company knows the requirements for implementing a full-stack AI solution, including infrastructure, datasets, rules, APIs, GenAI models, and visualization layers. Following the integration of TechM amplifier offerings, which included over 100 assets and Intellectual Properties (IPs) for scaling AI deployment, the new solution aims to improve AI assurance and ensure timely verification and validation of AI projects for enterprises globally.

Additionally, Tech Mahindra has introduced Project Indus, an open-source Large Language Model designed for multiple Indic languages and dialects. The launch of TechM VerifAI underscores the company's efforts to help enterprises scale with technological advancements, making AI solutions accessible and scalable.

