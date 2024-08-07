Tech Mahindra Partners Horizon3.ai offering AI-based Cyber Resilience

Tech Mahindra, a global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, has announced a partnership with Horizon3.ai, a company specializing in autonomous security. This collaboration aims to enhance cybersecurity by integrating Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform with Tech Mahindra's cybersecurity services.

The NodeZero platform offers threat detection, AI-powered penetration testing, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) insights. Tech Mahindra will use this platform to help its customers identify vulnerabilities and validate security measures across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid network infrastructures.

The partnership will leverage both companies' combined cybersecurity expertise and global presence to provide customers with the tools and knowledge to protect their digital assets.

Kunal Purohit, President – Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “In a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, traditional security assessments often fail to identify exploitable vulnerabilities. Our partnership with Horizon3.ai underscores our commitment to providing the best security solutions, enabling our customers to secure their business operations. Together, we aim to provide comprehensive security management services that empower customers to scale at speed leveraging next-gen penetration testing capabilities.”

Tech Mahindra will provide customers with real-time vulnerability assessments for quick identification and remediation of security issues. The service will include simulations of cyber attacks to evaluate security resilience. Customers will also receive detailed reports that prioritize risks and offer actionable remediation recommendations. This will help organizations meet regulatory standards and cost-effectively access scalable, advanced penetration testing.

Snehal Antani, CEO, of Horizon3.ai., said, “We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra, a recognized leader in managed security services. This partnership enables us to extend the reach of NodeZero, providing more organizations with the ability to proactively identify and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities, while also strategically deploying deception and threat detection based on pentest results. And more importantly, enabling CIOs and CISOs to understand their security posture over time. Together, we are setting a new standard for security excellence worldwide.”

The partnership with Horizon3.ai supports Tech Mahindra’s goal to enhance its security offerings. Tech Mahindra, recognized for its cybersecurity expertise, delivers technology implementations, manages security and risk services, and provides compliance solutions globally. This approach ensures cyber resilience and provides proactive protection, detection, and remediation across various security domains.

