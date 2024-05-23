Tech Mahindra Signs MoU with Fuji TV

Tech Mahindra, a global technology consulting and digital solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Fuji TV, a broadcaster in Japan. The partnership focuses on co-developing and producing content across various genres for the global entertainment industry.

Advertisment

The collaboration aims to drive growth in expanding content markets, such as India, where niche genres like Anime and Korean dramas are becoming popular. The partnership will combine Fuji TV’s original content with Tech Mahindra's localization and animation services. Tech Mahindra will also assist Fuji TV in licensing Indian content IP and use its animation expertise to create new Japanese content for a global audience.

Harshvendra Soin, President – Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "We have partnered with Fuji TV to bring their content library in various local languages to Indian audiences. This also marks a significant milestone in Tech Mahindra's growth strategy and strengthens our position in the media and entertainment industry. We see great potential in developing IPs catering to the Indian, Japanese, and other major content markets.”

Tech Mahindra will assist Fuji TV in localizing its content for the Indian audience through dubbing, subtitling, and animation services. Tech Mahindra will also support Fuji TV in licensing its content to OTT and PayTV platforms in both India and Japan.

Advertisment

Toru Ota, Executive VP, of Fuji Television Network, said, “Amid the rapidly growing Indian entertainment market drawing global attention, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with a leading global IT company in India. As part of our initiative to expand into the global content market, we intend to collaboratively explore content strategies that are tailored to the Indian market, leveraging Tech Mahindra's extensive marketing expertise within the region."

Furthermore, he added, "We are particularly excited about the opportunity to introduce a variety of Fuji TV's content to the Indian audience. Moreover, through collaboration with creators at Tech Mahindra's subsidiary studios, known for their significant achievements in animation content production and XR & game development, we aim to co-develop unique content. Our goal is to not only expand our business in the Indian market but also to create innovative content that has the potential for global reach."

Tech Mahindra is a transformation partner for the global automotive, manufacturing, communications, and connectivity industries, collaborating with over 30 customers in Japan. The organization also works with leading media and gaming companies across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

Advertisment

Read More Articles Here..

Read Product News Here..