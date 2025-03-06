Tech Mahindra to Enhance Telefónica España Network Operations

Tech Mahindra, a provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, has entered into an agreement with Telefónica España, Spain’s based telecommunications provider, to enhance its network operations.

Advertisment

Under this collaboration, Tech Mahindra will provide Level 1 operations support across all network domains, service platforms, and TV services. The initiative aims to transform Telefónica España’s network and service operations by unifying workflows and implementing seamless, standardized processes across all domains.

Tech Mahindra will leverage its knowledge in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to develop and integrate advanced automation solutions, ensuring the delivery of next-generation network and service operations. The partnership will focus on optimizing efficiency and improving operational performance year-on-year, enabling Telefónica España to maintain a competitive edge while enhancing service quality.



Harshul Asnani, President and Head - Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “As the telco industry navigates complex network modernization and evolving consumer demands, the need for innovative, scalable solutions has never been greater. Tech Mahindra, with its proven expertise in delivering digital transformation and network services, is uniquely positioned to address these challenges with precision and agility. Together with Telefónica España, we aim to co-create transformative solutions that enhance operational efficiencies, redefine customer engagement, and set a benchmark for excellence in the telecommunications industry."

Tech Mahindra Expands Presence in Europe with Telefónica España Partnership

Advertisment

Tech Mahindra has a well-established presence in Europe and extensive experience in delivering digital transformation solutions to global telecommunications providers. Its expertise in network services, artificial intelligence (AI), and workforce transformation has made it a trusted partner for European telecom operators.

The agreement with Telefónica España further strengthens Tech Mahindra’s position in the region, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency and business growth. Telefónica España will benefit from Tech Mahindra’s advanced technology solutions, playing a key role in the operator’s transition toward an autonomous network, enabling enhanced customer service and maintaining competitiveness in the evolving telecom landscape.

Advertisment

Read More:

Focus on Hybrid Cloud Integration and AI powered IT Automation

How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?

Advertisment

Opportunities for Women in Cloud Computing and AI