TECHgium Concludes Seventh Edition at LTTS Campus in Bengaluru

The seventh edition of TECHgium, an annual technology competition for engineering students, concluded recently at the Bengaluru campus of L&T Technology Services. The event saw registration from over 36,765 students representing 503 engineering institutes nationwide.

Advertisment

TECHgium, established in 2016, has garnered attention in the academic and industrial sectors for fostering engineering innovation. This year’s competition culminated in the distribution of prizes worth over Rs 18 lakhs to the victors.

The ceremony was distinguished by the presence of Dr. Tessy Thomas, the Chief Guest, recognized for her significant contribution to India’s AGNI missile project. Dr. Thomas delivered a keynote address that resonated with the attendees.

“It was wonderful to see the technological innovations presented by students from engineering colleges nationwide. Such technology innovations hold the potential to shape future-oriented engineering applications. L&T Technology Services has spearheaded this praiseworthy initiative, effectively mentoring these young minds in their quest for innovation over the past seven years. By bringing together the inventive ideas of young engineers, platforms such as TECHgium are pivotal in #EngineeringTheChange not only within our nation but across the globe," remarked Dr. Tessy Thomas.

Advertisment

TECHgium’s Seventh Edition - Mobility, Sustainability, Robotics, and More

Witnessing participation from institutions such as IITs, NITs, and various state-level engineering colleges. The two-day hackathon was centered around key themes like Mobility, Sustainability, and Hi-Tech, covering diverse fields including UAVs, medical diagnostics, robotics, computer vision, analytics, electric vehicles, and wireless transmission.

The event encouraged participants to address real-world challenges with inventive solutions, providing an opportunity for collaboration with L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and a platform to gain recognition as TECHgium innovators.

Advertisment

The top honor of TECHgium 2024’s seventh edition was claimed by the team from B V Raju Institute of Technology, Telangana, with their project on AI-based situational awareness algorithms for eVTOL detect and avoid systems. The second place was awarded to Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore, for their TwinScape Oil Well Monitor prototype, and the third place went to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Chennai, for their Knee Injury Detection System, an intelligent radiologist assistant MRI. A special jury prize recognized another team from B V Raju Institute of Technology for their work on identifying flood-prone areas in urban settlements.

In the nine months leading up to the competition, students engaged deeply with the contest, guided by LTTS’ technical and subject matter experts. After rigorous evaluations and ideation sessions that led to the development of proofs-of-concept (PoCs), the top 32 engineering teams were shortlisted. These finalists presented their functional prototypes to a distinguished jury comprising industry veterans, academicians, and analysts. The announcement of the top three winners marked the culmination of the event, showcasing the pinnacle of innovation achieved through TECHgium.

This edition featured finalists presenting PoCs on a spectrum of advanced technologies, including Carbon Chain, robust traffic sign detection under challenging conditions, smart air traffic management for eVTOLs, an autonomous stock checking robot, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) X ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems), and a visual inspection system, among others.

Advertisment

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of L&T Technology Services remarked, “TECHgium stands as a platform for the global engineering, science, and technology academic communities. Our dedication to attracting exceptional talent is evident through our investments in platforms like TECHgium, a pivotal initiative for fostering innovation and expertise among aspiring engineers."

"The biggest impact of this initiative lies in effectively bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship that has led to a fivefold increase in registrations and concept submissions since the program's inception. My heartfelt congratulations go out to all participants and winners for their remarkable achievements, which not only contribute to the industry's advancement but also propel us toward breaking new ground," he added.

Read More Articles Here..

Read More IT News Here..