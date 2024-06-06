Technobind collaborates with EnterpriseDB as a Distributor

TechnoBind, a distributor of data and associated domains, has announced a collaboration with EnterpriseDB (EDB), a provider of enterprise-class data management solutions. This partnership aims to offer improved operational resiliency, scalability, and disaster recovery.

EDB’s solutions provide high availability, protect critical applications, and maximize uptime during major upgrades, ensuring continuous productivity and enhancing customer experience.

EnterpriseDB is advancing Postgres for enterprises, providing Oracle compatibility and distributed high availability. Their solutions ensure smooth procurement and operational agility, delivering high-performance, secure Postgres across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid setups. EDB supports businesses in transitioning from legacy systems to open-source solutions, meeting data protection standards with robust cryptographic support.

"We're delighted to announce our partnership with EnterpriseDB, a pivotal development for Technobind as we continue to enhance our offerings to our partners. This partnership is a significant opportunity for all of us in this ecosystem to tap into the rapidly expanding market for scalable and secure database solutions in India. Together with EnterpriseDB's advanced technology and our commitment to complement partners’ strengths with pre-sales support, enablement programs, and market insights, as we have done over the years, we are well-equipped to help the partners explore this opportunity and deliver exceptional value to their clients." said Harikrishna Prabhu, COO at Technobind.

EDB ensures consistent PostgreSQL deployment across Kubernetes, Azure, AWS, GCP, on-premises, and hybrid setups. Features include Cloud Database Preparation for smooth cloud transitions, Hybrid and Multi-Cloud options for flexibility, and Self-Managed Private Cloud for tailored security and performance, meeting enterprise needs both on-premises and in the cloud.

In response to growing demands for operational resilience and scalability, TechnoBind and EDB are offering EDB Postgres Distributed, ensuring exceptional uptime and minimal downtime.

“EnterpriseDB is thrilled to collaborate with TechnoBind to deliver innovative data management solutions to our mutual customers," said Ramesh Mamgain, Vice President & Head at EDB India. “Together, we're not just offering solutions; we're revolutionizing database management. With TechnoBind's expertise and our innovative PostgreSQL offerings, we're poised to elevate businesses to new heights of success."

TechnoBind addresses the technology needs of customers in the Indian and APAC regions by constantly monitoring the market and engaging with OEMs, partners, and resellers. This approach helps the company identify market gaps and develop plans to bridge them. TechnoBind acts as an extension of OEMs seeking to diversify and reach new markets by providing sales, presales, marketing, and sales cycle support.

