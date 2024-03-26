technobind partners with appsentinels enhancing api security offering

TechnoBind has partnered with AppSentinels, an application security solutions provider. AppSentinels offers a comprehensive API Security platform covering the full lifecycle, including API discovery, data tracking, protection against attacks, early-stage testing, rapid incident response, and simplified compliance efforts.

Advertisment

AppSentinels, dedicated to addressing application security vulnerabilities, is renowned for developing enterprise-grade security solutions recognized by industry accolades. The Full Lifecycle API Security Platform by AppSentinels empowers developers to construct secure APIs by conducting tailored security tests, providing round-the-clock penetration testing, and reducing bug bounty expenses.

This specialized platform ensures runtime protection against unidentified business logic flaws, automated API attacks, and fraud, employing intelligent mechanisms to thwart threat actors through both manual and automated remediation processes.

AppSentinels' commitment to enhancing application security fosters confidence among developers and organizations, safeguarding against evolving cyber threats and bolstering overall digital resilience. Through their innovative approach and comprehensive security solutions, AppSentinels continues to set industry benchmarks for effective API security measures.

Advertisment

“As API attacks continue to evolve in sophistication and frequency, it is imperative for companies to prioritize API security to mitigate risks and safeguard their digital assets. TechnoBind recognizes the niche demands in the market and partners with industry leaders to deliver tailored solutions addressing these specific needs. AppSentinels, renowned for its award-winning application security solutions platform, emerges as the ideal choice to meet customer demands. This collaboration aims to empower our partners to navigate the complex security landscape with proactive tools to safeguard data integrity and confidentiality throughout the application lifecycle,” said Prashanth GJ, CEO at TechnoBind Solutions.

The Full Life-cycle API Security Platform by AppSentinels leverages advanced AI/ML models to achieve a deep understanding of applications, including workflows, user roles, and API data flows. Through meticulous monitoring of user behavior, it proactively identifies anomalies, effectively disrupting adversary progressions across attack kill chains.

These sophisticated models demand minimal data for training and provide built-in explainability, equipping Security and Development teams with precise insights for prompt remediation actions. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, AppSentinels' platform empowers organizations to bolster their defenses against evolving threats, ensuring the integrity and security of their applications throughout their life cycles.

Advertisment

“We are thrilled to partner with TechnoBind, renowned for their tech expertise and extensive industry experience. Together, we're poised to revolutionize threat management for enterprises with our cutting-edge solutions. Leveraging TechnoBind's robust partner network, we're excited to extend our reach in the Indian market, offering our unique API security platform to a broader customer base. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with real-time API and business logic attack mitigation and elevating application security standards,” said Puneet Tutliani, Co-Founder & CEO at AppSentinels.

TechnoBind recognizes the increasing technological requirements of its customers in the Indian and APAC regions. Through continuous monitoring and close collaboration with OEMs, partners, and resellers, the company gains insights into market gaps and devises strategies to address them effectively.

Serving as an extension of OEMs seeking to expand and tap into new markets, TechnoBind offers comprehensive support, including sales, presales, marketing, and sales cycle assistance. By aligning with OEMs' objectives, TechnoBind facilitates their diversification efforts and enables them to navigate the complexities of entering new markets seamlessly.

This approach underscores TechnoBind's commitment to providing tailored solutions and strategic guidance that empower OEMs to achieve their business objectives and thrive in dynamic market landscapes.