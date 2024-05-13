TechVariable Launches New Data Lifecycle Management Product

TechVariable, a provider of digital engineering solutions, has announced the launch of its new data lifecycle management product line named Data Steroid. The product line is designed to assist businesses in establishing a data management framework and extracting insights from their data rapidly.

Advertisment

TechVariable has worked with Health-Tech, Retail, HR tech, BFSI, Consumer Internet, and bio-pharmaceutical Industries. It aids digital product development, data engineering and analytics, product development, and AI for startups & enterprises.

Data Steroid is a No-Code Platform that aims to advance businesses towards Generative AI. It achieves this by automating data pipelining processes and providing structured data that is suitable for analytics and AI-integrated solutions. The platform is compatible with over 100 connectors and is applicable across various industries.

In conjunction with Data Steroid, Wordwise enhances the capabilities of generative AI. It features a pre-built or customizable ML-Ops Predictive Layer that analyzes an organization’s historical data to extract insights, forecast future trends, and formulate strategies.

Advertisment

The suite of Data Lifecycle Management Tools, which includes Data Steroid and Wordwise, is designed to transform the way businesses handle data. These tools facilitate the extraction of context from data and its application in critical business decisions.

DataSteroid aims to streamline data engineering by eliminating the need for custom querying and code generation. Users can utilize drag-and-drop functions and one-click automation to prepare data pipelines swiftly. The products support integration across hybrid, cloud, and multi-cloud environments and can be deployed on-premise or on private cloud storage. This flexibility helps reduce operational costs, optimize budgets, and ensure data integrity, security, and compliance.

"Our new suite of data analysis products shatters traditional time constraints, delivering powerful results at lightning speed. This is TechVariable's continued contribution to simplify solutions for enterprise and bring forth our on-ground experience in creating products that assist in initiating and upscaling existing data-managed practices," said Nilotpal Boruah, CEO at TechVariable.

Read More Articles Here..

Read Product News Here..