Tenable Cloud Security Platform launches New DSPM and AI-SPM Features

Tenable, an exposure management company, has introduced new Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Artificial Intelligence Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) capabilities within its Tenable Cloud Security platform. These updates aim to address risks related to cloud data and AI resources, two of the most significant emerging threats in modern cloud environments.

Managing Risk in Cloud Environments

As cloud environments become increasingly complex, managing security gaps has become more challenging. Misconfigurations, risky entitlements, and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure can leave sensitive data and AI systems exposed. According to research by Tenable, 38% of organizations are dealing with a "toxic cloud triad"—cloud workloads that are publicly exposed, critically vulnerable, and highly privileged.

Tenable Cloud Security: Features

Tenable Cloud Security reportedly identifies risks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments by detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and excessive privileges that threaten both data and AI resources. By incorporating DSPM and AI-SPM, the platform allows users to:

- Automatically discover and classify sensitive data

- Analyze data security risks

- Use agentless scanning for efficient and flexible security management

These new features aim to strengthen organizations' ability to manage risks and protect sensitive cloud data and AI resources from emerging threats.

“Data is constantly on the move and new uses for data in today’s AI-driven world have created new risks,” said Liat Hayun, vice president of product management for Tenable Cloud Security. “DSPM and AI-SPM capabilities from Tenable Cloud Security bring context into complex risk relationships, so teams can prioritise threats based on the data involved. This gives customers the confidence to unlock the full potential of their data without compromising security.”



“The importance of cloud data has made communicating data exposure risk one of the biggest security challenges for CISOs,” said Philip Bues, senior research manager of cloud Security at IDC. “Tenable is at the forefront of this emerging DSPM-CNAPP conversation, enabling customers to contextualise and prioritise data risk and communicate it, which is pertinent to almost every domain in CNAPP.”

