Tessolve Introduces SMARC Module with Renesas RZ/V2H MPU

Tessolve has forged a partnership with Renesas, aimed at enhancing its offerings within the industrial systems solutions sector. The collaboration has resulted in the introduction of the SMARC (Smart Mobility Architecture) module, harnessing the capabilities of Renesas' RZ/V2H MPU (Micro Processing Unit). Specifically engineered to support vision AI and real-time control tasks, the RZ/V2H MPU forms the cornerstone of this joint venture.

Compliant with the SMARC 2.1 standard, Tessolve's SMARC SOM (System-on-Module) incorporates the RZ/V2H MPU. This MPU integrates four Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores, two Cortex-R8 cores, one Cortex-M33 core, and the DRP-AI3 AI Accelerator, delivering impressive performance metrics of 8 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second) in dense scenarios and 80 TOPS in sparse scenarios.

Operating on Yocto Linux, it boasts support for up to 16GB of Low-power DDR4 RAM and up to 64GB of flash storage. Furthermore, the module features a plethora of high-speed interfaces including PCIe, USB 3.2, SDIO, MIPI CSI, MIPI DSI, and Gigabit Ethernet, rendering it suitable for industrial temperature conditions.

The core configuration of the MPU is meticulously optimized to efficiently manage vision AI and real-time control tasks. With its low power consumption and absence of cooling components like fans, the RZ/V2H MPU emerges as an ideal candidate for deployment in autonomous robots, smart cameras, and machine vision systems within the ambit of factory automation.

“Tessolve’s SMARC SOM, based on Renesas RZ/V2H MPU, aims to deliver an AI-powered computer vision system with a 360° surround view solution to the Industrial, robotics, and transportation markets, accelerating OEMs’ time to market. The computer vision system solution supports up to 4 camera inputs, enabling 360° surround view capabilities, making it ideal for demanding applications with AI requirements of the future.

Built using Tessolve’s 3-D product engineering principle, which stands for Development platform, Deployable system, or Derivative solution, our system solution can be adopted by OEMs either ‘as is’ or can be customized for their needs. Tessolve accelerates OEMs’ time to market with exceptional ODM abilities, offering white labeling as well,” said Kiran Kumar Nagendra, AVP- of Embedded Systems, Tessolve.

